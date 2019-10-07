STEPHENS CITY — The Fall Used Book Sale begins Tuesday at Bowman Library.
The sale is a fundraiser for the Handley Regional Library System, in partnership with the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System.
The sale runs through Saturday and features thousands of gently used books, DVDs, sheet music, and more.
Prices are between 50 cents and $2. Payment is accepted in cash, check, or credit card.
Inventory is restocked daily so you can shop all five days. Donations cannot be accepted during the sale.
The hours are the same as Bowman Library’s: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
A special preview night for members of the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System will be held from 6 to 9 tonight. Memberships for as little as $10 may be purchased or renewed at the door.
More information can be found at www.handleyregional.org/friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.