Used book sale underway

Latest AP News
- Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement
- Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law
- Australia accelerates missile upgrade due to growing threats
- Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign
- Zelenskyy to address UN amid outrage over civilian deaths
- Georgia lawmakers create flat income tax, cutting $1 billion
- With divisive cases coming, Barrett says 'Read the opinion'
- California may empower citizens to sue over illegal firearms
- Election will fill US House seat left by Trump ally Nunes
- Kansas set to slash taxes again, this time with Dems joining
Local News
- Fatal shooting trial underway in Frederick County
- Suspect charged in motorcycle chase, crash
- City officials admit mistakes in handling of property sale agreement
- Fire official: Overheated lithium battery started house fire
- Fertilizer prices hit record highs
- Local nonprofit offers paid internships to youth of color
- All aglow at student art show
- Time for spring
- This week's government meetings
- Upcoming fundraisers to support creation of Katie's Comfort House
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.