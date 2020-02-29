WINCHESTER — On July 3, 1951, Arelen Solomon, now 88, gave birth to her first child in a Miami hospital when she was 18 years old and unmarried.
"It was a difficult time, and I felt pretty alone," Solomon wrote in an email from her home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Although she didn't want to give up her baby for adoption, she said the doctor pressured her to do it and brought in a lawyer who convinced her it was the right thing to do. She relinquished custody of her son on the day he was born.
"It wasn't that it was the wrong thing to do," said Solomon's granddaughter Danielle Stryker, a 26-year-old Frederick County native. "She would have no way of supporting herself and a child at the time."
But almost immediately Solomon regretted her decision and began searching for her baby a few days after his birth and for years afterward.
Solomon eventually married and settled down and saved up money to hire a private investigator. Her search was complicated by the fact that the hospital where her son was born had a serious fire and his birth records were lost. The lawyer who handled the adoption had also died.
Solomon worked for various life insurance companies and eventually met her husband when she worked as one of his legal assistants. They had three children together, but they continued to search for her first son.
"We knew things would be harder," Solomon said. "There wasn't a specific day it [the search] stopped, but at a certain point it felt like it would never happen."
Two months ago, that changed. Solomon finally discovered who her son was after Stryker got the results of a DNA test through 23andMe and discovered she had a half-cousin she didn't know about. The half-cousin, Taylor Donner, was identified as a person for Stryker to contact, so she did.
Stryker clicked on Donner's profile and learned that he was looking for his father's birth mother. His father had been born in Miami and adopted in New York.
"I thought it's a coincidence, it's wild and I don't want to give this guy false hope, but I'm going to send him in a message anyway that my grandma had a son born in Miami who was adopted in New York," Stryker said.
After exchanging messages, the two realized they were telling the same story.
Stryker said she was hesitant at first to tell her grandmother. When she finally revealed that she knew the identity of her long-lost son, Solomon struggled to believe it.
"I thought it must be someone else and that there was a mistake," Solomon said. "It felt unbelievable."
But Solomon would never be able to meet him. Edward Donner died in 2002 from sepsis at age 51.
Solomon said learning her son's identity and that he had passed away is still too difficult to think about.
But she gained a grandson in 33-year-old Taylor Donner, who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. The two met for the first time a few weeks ago.
"I went in with this expectation that my presence may have some sort of visible, profound impact on Arelen," Donner said. "Maybe this would be a significant experience and hopefully close up some holes in her heart."
Overall, Stryker said Solomon did find it beneficial that she found out who her long-lost son was. Solomon also met Donner before she had surgery, which Stryker believes relaxed Solomon and gave her a peace of mind going into the procedure, which went well.
"Personally, I feel like making this discovery and being able to meet her grandson made a huge difference in her attitude and happiness right before she went into surgery," Stryker said. "It also distracted her from feeling scared right before the surgery."
Donner said his father always wondered who his biological mother was. As a child, he said his father would sit on the school bus and look at women walking down the sidewalk and wonder if any of them could be her.
"My father grew up with a pretty tough childhood. It was challenging not knowing his birth mother," Donner said. "It's quite tragic in a way."
Although Edward Donner never got to meet his real mom, his son thinks he would be pleased that he got to meet her. Edward Donner worked as a realtor and ran a small property management business. Taylor Donner said his father started the first chapter of the Substance Abuse Council of Indian River County, Florida.
"It seemed like everywhere he went, he knew someone that was excited to see him," Donner said.
Donner added that when he first met his grandmother, he just wanted to look at her. He wanted to see if she had similar traits to his father, if they had same hands or maybe the same smile. He said her sensitive demeanor reminded him of his dad.
He said he began casually searching for his grandmother when he bought a DNA testing kit five or six years ago.
"I knew it was something that was really important to my father," Donner said.
Donner, whose first child is expected in June, said finding out who is grandmother is feels like "life has come full circle."
Solomon said she was mostly happy and a little shocked about meeting her grandson. But she was also a little sad.
"I was happy to have this new family and more people to love, but I also felt sad for not knowing them," she said. "Just wishing I could have been there."
But she's happy that the meeting marked the beginning of a new chapter in everyone's life. Even though her son passed away, she has been able to learn more about him and see photos of him that she would have never seen otherwise.
Her granddaughter is just happy she could help.
"I am honestly so thrilled to just be any part of this, because I get to help two people kind of complete this journey they were on," Stryker said.
(1) comment
What a story! I can only imagine the many emotions experienced by Mrs. Solomon and her family. I’ve experienced many just reading the story... sadness, joy, sorrow...
It’s wonderful that they have found each and that another chapter is indeed unfolding. I pray you all have more wonderful years ahead to enjoy one another. Wonderful story!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.