The United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section (USTA MAS) — a 501©3 nonprofit organization that promotes and develops tennis in the region — announced Thursday in collaboration with Loudoun County officials plans to build a 36-court public tennis campus in the heart of Loudoun County, according to development officials.
Plans for the tennis campus include 20 outdoor tennis courts, 16 indoor tennis courts and eight pickleball and youth courts.
The tennis campus will be the largest facility of its kind in the region, capable of hosting local, regional and national events on indoor and outdoor hard courts. It is estimated that the campus will contribute approximately $8.5 million in economic impact annually.
Officials said rendering and site plan visuals, and campus details will be reviewed by county staff.
