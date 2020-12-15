WINCHESTER — With a potentially major snowstorm headed to the Northern Shenandoah Valley on Wednesday, area residents should prepare for possible power outages.
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC), a Rockingham County-based utility that provides electricity to Winchester and parts of Frederick and Clarke counties, issued the following tips to help customers prepare for potential blackouts during and after the storm:
- Make sure your cellphone is fully charged before the snow starts falling.
- Download the MySVEC app for Apple and Android devices.
- Create a home-outage kit with emergency items including flashlights, batteries, a battery-operated radio, candles and matches, water, canned or packaged foods, paper plates, plastic utensils, a camp stove, extra blankets or sleeping bags, a non-electrical heating source, a first-aid kit and a fire extinguisher.
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative customers should report outages as soon as possible by calling 1-800-234-7832. Frederick and Clarke County residents and businesses that use Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) should call 1-800-552-3904. Both utilities caution against reporting outages via email or social-media pages.
If a snow-laden tree or branch falls on a power line, both utilities advise customers to stay at a safe distance and call the phone numbers listed above to request emergency assistance from SVEC or REC.
Both utilities offer online maps with real-time information about electrical outages and estimated repair times. SVEC customers can view the map at svec.coop, and REC customers can visit myrec.coop.
