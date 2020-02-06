WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up recently awarded more than $15,000 in grants to organizations within its service area, which includes Winchester and Frederick County.
Operation Round Up launched in the fall of 2017 as the utility's charitable giving program. A committee of nine members and one cooperative employee review grant applications from nonprofits, schools and civic organizations, and awards grants to those it deems most deserving of financial support.
Funds for the grants are provided by Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative customers who voluntarily choose to round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar.
A total of 16 organizations were selected to receive grants in the first award cycle of 2020. Local recipients were:
- Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, which will use the money to help buy a new heart monitor and defibrillator.
- Highland Food Pantry, where the funds will be used to supplement its emergency financial aid budget, provide food and other assistance to people in need, and engage the community in the fight to end hunger.
- Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, which will use its grant to enhance the Native American Longhouse in its Eastern Woodlands exhibit.
- Sinclair Health Clinic, which will use the money to provide health care to low-income residents.
- Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), which requested funding to help cover medical expenses incurred by volunteer nurses, EMTs and certified nursing assistants who provide basic care.
- Winchester Education Foundation, which will use its grant to help build the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center that is scheduled to open next year.
To date, Operation Round Up has awarded about $70,000 to organizations in Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren, Augusta, Highland, Page and Rockingham. Applications for the next grant cycle are now being accepted and are due on June 17.
For more information, visit Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative online at svec.coop/ORU.
