WINCHESTER — Thanks to Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative customers who opted to round up their monthly utility bills to the nearest dollar, 11 nonprofits in the Shenandoah Valley are sharing a $23,975 grant issued by SVEC as part of its ongoing Operation Round Up initiative.
According to a media release from the Mt. Crawford-based utility that provides electrical service to Winchester and all or parts of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Rockingham, Page, Highland and Augusta counties, a grant committee met earlier this month to review applications for the cooperative’s charitable giving program. It selected the following nonprofits:
- Henry and William Evans Home for Children in Winchester, which plans to recarpet the main living room of its group home and one of its parent units.
- Highland Food Pantry in Winchester, which will supplement its emergency financial aid budget to help local low-income residents cover expenses for utility bills, rent, gasoline and other everyday needs.
- Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, which plans to expand its current reading curriculum with classroom sets of level-appropriate novels and short stories.
- Timber Ridge School in Frederick County, which will purchase three Energy Star-certified refrigerators for its student dormitories.
- Wheels for Wellness in Winchester, which will use grant proceeds to support its mission to provide free door-to-door transportation to medical appointments for people with no other means of transportation.
- Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) in Winchester, which will use the money to cover the costs of two months of service for a temporary shower and toilet facility.
- Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter in Woodstock, which will use the grant to supplement a utility-assistance program that lessens the pandemic's longterm financial impact on local households.
- Arise of Page County in Luray, which plans to offer emergency housing funds to give homeless people a safe place to sleep.
- Page Alliance for Community Action in Luray, which will offer free swimming lessons.
- Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley Inc. in Harrisonburg, which will use grant proceeds to benefit its "Circles of Support" program that ensures people do not fall through the cracks of the healthcare and behavioral care systems.
- Renewing Homes of Greater Augusta in Staunton, which intends to use its grant proceeds to perform critical home repairs for a client living at or beneath 150% of the federal poverty threshold.
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that gives SVEC customers the option of rounding up their monthly utility bills to the nearest dollar, with the additional revenues funneled to charities that operate within the cooperative's service area. Since its inception in 2018, Operation Round Up has given over $160,000 to dozens of nonprofit organizations in the Shenandoah Valley.
To learn more about SVEC and Operation Round Up, visit svec.coop.
