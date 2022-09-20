Millions of eligible Virginia taxpayers will soon see one-time rebates coming their way, according to a news release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office.
Earlier this summer the General Assembly approved one-time payments of up to $250 per individual and up to $500 per married couple after Virginia reported huge revenue reserves in 2021.
"As Virginians face high inflation and prices coming from policies set in Washington, these one-time tax rebates will help families lower the cost of living," Youngkin said in the news release.
Payments started going out Friday to approximately 3.2 million eligible taxpayers. To be eligible, taxpayers must file by Nov. 1 and owed taxes in 2021. Tax liability is the amount of tax you owe throughout the year minus any credits, deductions, or subtractions, according to information on the Department of Taxation website.
Taxpayers can go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate and check their eligibility for this one-time tax rebate by entering their Social Security number and zip code.
The rebates are being processed “first in/first out,” the governor’s news release said. If you're eligible and filed by July 1, the rebate will be sent by Oct. 17, which means you should receive it by Oct. 31, according to the Department of Taxation website.
Those who file between July 1 and Nov. 1 will receive their rebate within four months of their file date.
Taxpayers who received a state tax refund by direct deposit this year will likely receive their one-time tax rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account. All other eligible taxpayers will receive their rebate by paper check in the mail.
The Department of Taxation is expecting to issue 250,000 rebates per day, six days per week.
If you've moved in the last year and have a current forwarding order with the USPS, then your check will be forwarded to your new address.
