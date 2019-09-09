BERRYVILLE — Clarke County is a leader in statewide efforts to permanently preserve rural land as open space.
That wouldn’t be possible without help from the Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund, county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teetor said.
The Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority, established in 2002, helps landowners preserve their properties for future generations by placing them in easements.
Today, 26,485 of the county’s 113,920 acres — more than 23% — is under easements and protected from development. That ranks Clarke second among Virginia counties in terms of conserved acreage. Fauquier County is first at 26%, statistics from 2018 show.
A conservation easement is a voluntary pact between a landowner and the county in which the owner puts specific restrictions on how his or her property is developed and used. In return, owners receive financial compensation and estate tax benefits. They also retain the right to use their agricultural or forested land as sources of income.
In the past 11 years, 16 localities statewide have used the Farmland Preservation Fund to purchase more than 100 conservation easements comprising 13,917 acres at a total cost of $32,897,840. Of that amount, $11,896,900 was obtained from the fund, the localities contributed $15,206,855 of their own money and the rest came from other state and federal sources and private dollars.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Farmland Preservation administers the preservation fund. The office was established in 2001 to educate Virginians about the importance of preserving farmland to improve quality of life.
Clarke County has acquired more easements using contributions from the fund than any other locality, according to county officials. Those easements involve 37 properties and a total of 2,987.41 acres.
“It’s a great program,” Teetor said, because basically “we can use the money as we see fit. It’s not site-specific.”
The county must match 50-50 any money it gets from the fund. Yet it can use contributions from other sources toward its match, Teetor said.
The fund has made Clarke’s conservation easement program “a much more viable program,” she said, because it has helped the county stretch its money.
In June, Clarke County and Fauquier County recorded the 100th and 101st easements, respectively, using contributions from the preservation fund. A recognition ceremony was held in late August in Bealeton, an unincorporated community in Fauquier. That county has preserved the most land — approximately 4,000 acres — by way of the fund.
Teetor attended the ceremony along with Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority Chairman Randy Buckley and Vice Chairman George Ohrstrom. Gov. Ralph Northam and state Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring also were among the guests.
Noting that Clarke is the eighth smallest county in Virginia, Ohrstrom said it’s remarkable that “our county ... is one of the most successful at leveraging funding in order to protect farmland.”
Teetor is fully responsible for that accomplishment, he said.
“She has built relationships at the state and federal levels that enable Clarke County to maximize available funding opportunities,” added Ohrstrom.
