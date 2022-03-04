WINCHESTER — The Stephens City Community Based Outpatient Clinic operated by the Martinsburg VA Medical Center will be temporarily housed at 20 S. Stewart St. in Winchester, effective Monday.
The temporary facility will be used until a new facility is built in Stephens City.
The clinic had been located at 170 Prosperity Drive.
For more information, contact a primary care representative at 304-263-0811 (press 2 and then press 2 again). Or get updates on Facebook at acebook.com/MartinsburgVAMC/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.