BERRYVILLE — A presentation on plans to reconstruct the portion of Charles Town Pike (Va. 9) in Hillsboro will be held at a public meeting this evening.
The meeting will be in the historic Old Stone School at 37098 Charles Town Pike in Hillsboro. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the presentation will start at 6 p.m., according to Christi Maple, the town’s communications specialist.
As part of the reconstruction project in western Loudoun County, two roundabouts and other traffic-calming measures are to be installed, along with crosswalks, sidewalks and pedestrian/bicycle lanes.
Clarke County officials have voiced concerns about traffic possibly being detoured onto Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) north of Berryville during the project. Those highways are already heavily used.
A “maintenance of traffic” plan has been established to try and reduce traffic congestion caused by detours. In an email, Maple said the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) approved the plan on Sept. 30. A story about the meeting in The Winchester Star on Saturday incorrectly said the plan had not been approved.
Hillsboro officials and project engineers will be at tonight’s meeting. Nobody from VDOT will be there, Maple said.
Build a bypass for Hillsboro, VDOT. It worked for Berryville.
