WINCHESTER — No one was hurt when a vacant home at 1114 Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) caught fire Monday.
The fire, which was reported at 3:16 p.m., was ruled accidental, according to a Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department news release on Tuesday. The first firefighters arrived at 3:20 p.m. and had the fire under control about 10 minutes later. The fire was extinguished at 5 p.m., and the last firefighters left the scene at 6 p.m.
The release didn't disclose the exact cause of the fire, but it said the dilapidated condition of the home may have contributed to the fire. It was used for storage the last 20 years.
The fire caused about $8,000 in damage to the house. The one-floor, 1,512-square-foot home was built in 1998, according to county property records. The total property value is $83,725. The owners are listed as Cheryl L. Castleman-Layton and James A. Layton who live next store at 1118 Front Royal Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.