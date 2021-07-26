Because they frequently interact with the public, firefighters and police were among the first offered the COVID-19 vaccine.
But seven months after the vaccine became available to them, and amidst a surge in infections largely involving unvaccinated people, many remain unvaccinated. Less than half of Virginia State Police personnel — approximately 1,800 troopers and 800 civilians — are vaccinated, according to state police spokeswoman Corrine N. Geller. Locally, about half of the approximately 145 Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies are vaccinated, according to Sheriff Lenny Millholland. Of the office's 37 deputies who have been diagnosed with the virus, 34 were asymptomatic.
Millholland said in an email that he's vaccinated and supports vaccinations, but he doesn't think it should be mandated.
"Our profession is hard enough to get quality personnel to apply for without making it harder," he said. "For those that feel the need to get vaccinated, then they will do it. Our personnel know that when presented with a close contact situation, they should wear their personal protective equipment."
The Sheriff's Office rate is similar to national statistics. Despite some 4.1 million people being killed in the COVID-19 pandemic in less than 18 months, including nearly 611,000 Americans, just 49% of Americans are fully vaccinated. That's according to a Washington Post analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Statistics. About 56% of Americans have received at least one shot.
Among the 143 full-time Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department firefighters, 105, about 73%, are fully vaccinated, according to Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak. Eleven firefighters have tested positive for the virus. While none of the infections are believed to have been due to patient contacts, all firefighters on medical responses wear eye protection as well as gloves, gowns and masks regardless of their vaccination status. "The safety of our staff and the public we serve is always at the forefront of our thoughts," said Majchrzak, who said he was one of the first in his department to get vaccinated.
About 55 of the Winchester Police Department's 70 officers are vaccinated, according to Police Chief John R. Piper, who said he's vaccinated. The city doesn't mandate vaccinations, but officers and civilian staff who are unvaccinated are required to wear masks around co-workers and the public. While the vaccine has been proven safe and effective, Piper said the unvaccinated officers and staff he's spoken with say their reluctance is based on concern about potential serious side effects.
"Relative to our peers, I think we're doing very well," he said of the department's rate. "We've made it a priority to try to encourage our staff to get vaccinated and to educate them."
About 50, or 70%, of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department's 70 full-time firefighters are vaccinated, according to Fire Chief Jon Henschel, who said he's been vaccinated. "We're pushing the importance of it, but it's still a personal choice," Henschel said, adding protective measures are in place for unvaccinated firefighters.
Of the 14 Winchester Sheriff's Office deputies, about 10, or 71%, are vaccinated, according to Sheriff Les R. Taylor. Among the duties of deputies is providing security at the Joint Judicial Center on North Kent Street where some 2,000 people enter the building each day. Deputies also guard prisoners who are at high risk of being infected due to cramped conditions in jails. Taylor said he's vaccinated, but doesn't believe it should be mandated. Nonetheless, he's encouraged his deputies to get vaccinated.
"I sent out an email in reference to the fact that if you're not vaccinated and you get sick, the city's not going to cover your sick time," he said, adding that unvaccinated deputies must wear masks. "I encourage it all the time personally and professionally."
At the regional jail, at least 125, or 65%, of the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center staff are vaccinated, according to jail Superintendent Clay A. Corbin. The jail had a COVID outbreak earlier in January, but Corbin said there were no deaths or serious illnesses.
In Clarke County, at least 75% of the Fire and Rescue Department's 12 paid firefighters are vaccinated, according to Fire Chief Brian Lichty, who said he's vaccinated. Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper said he vaccinated and encourages vaccinations, but doesn't track how many of his 18 full-time deputies are vaccinated. Berryville Police Chief W. Neal White said about 78% of his department, which includes nine officers, are vaccinated.
While area law enforcement offices and fire departments have so far not mandated that staff be vaccinated, Valley Health recently announced that all of its employees, providers and contractors must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 or face suspension or termination.
