WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University will soon own the Millwood Avenue property that includes its South Campus Commons and Buzzins restaurant thanks to a donation by the Don Vaden family that is one of the largest real estate gifts in the university’s history, according to a university news release.
The South Campus Commons has been renamed Vaden Campus Commons by the university.
SU’s Board of Trustees presented the Vaden family with a resolution of appreciation following the board’s vote to approve the real estate donation and related bargain sale on Thursday, and Shenandoah celebrated the donation and renaming during a special event with students outside Buzzins later that afternoon.
The deal will be finalized on Jan. 3, 2023, according to the release.
“Shenandoah has grown in enrollment, grown in reputation, and now we’re again growing our campus footprint,” SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons stated in the release. “Here in Vaden, our students will have the opportunity to live, to dine, to have pets, to swim in a pool, to play basketball and to be very conveniently located right across the street from Shenandoah University. This is valued at a $5 million gift. It is both a $5 million gift and an investment in Shenandoah University, in the Winchester community, and in our students. I’m so deeply grateful, on behalf of all the faculty, staff, students and local community, to the Vaden family.”
Don and Carol Vaden, their daughter Jody Vaden, granddaughter Amy Vaden, great-grandsons Angel and Giovani, and great-granddaughter Liliana Guzman, a first-year Shenandoah student, were present for Thursday's event.
The family was escorted around Buzzins, the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, following the celebration.
“It’s just been an astounding day that Shenandoah has presented to us, and we’re very appreciative,” Don Vaden said. “It’s been just a great pleasure working with Shenandoah University and helping grow a great college."
The Vaden family has been a Shenandoah partner for 50 years, according to the release. "Don and Carol have been university donors and members of the President’s Leadership Circle, and the banquet hall on the Millwood Avenue property has hosted many SU events over the years," the release stated.
In 2020, Don Vaden agreed to lease the property at 711 Millwood Ave. — a longtime motel and conference center — to Shenandoah, which had developed space needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lease allowed SU to establish the property as a college housing facility, which features rooms for residential students, the sit-down dining facility Buzzins, classroom spaces and an outdoor swimming pool.
The university currently has nearly 1,200 residential students, its highest total ever. Vaden Campus Commons is currently home to 117 residential students, and as the university continues to grow, it will eventually be able to house more than 200 students.
Don Vaden had been associated with the former motel and restaurant on the property since 1965 and became sole owner of the property in 1991.
