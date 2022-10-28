Tigist Maxson (from left), Shenandoah's Student Government Association president; Yolanda Barbier Gibson, Shenandoah vice president for student affairs; Mike Perry, Shenandoah Board of Trustees chairman; Jody Vaden; Tracy Fitzsimmons, Shenandoah University president; Don and Carol Vaden; their great-grandchildren Angel (in the back) and Giovani; Amy Vaden, and Liliana Guzman — one of the Vadens' great-grandchildren and a first-year Shenandoah student — at an event on Thursday where SU's South Campus Commons was renamed Vaden Campus Commons by the university. The Vaden family is donating the Millwood Avenue property to the university. The gift is valued at $5 million.