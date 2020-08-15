WINCHESTER — After 26 years of operating as Anthony’s Pizza, the pizza and sub shop at 2644 Valley Ave. will soon go by a new name — Claudio’s Pizzeria.
Claudio Buono, who has owned the shop with his wife Debi Buono since 1994, has decided to change the name at the urging of his family, who says he deserves to “put his name on the sign.”
“It’s been a good name and brand. It’s been good to us. But we need a change. He deserves to have his name on it,” Debi said.
Though the signage will change, the family said that’s the only change to the restaurant.
Claudio said he felt it was time to make the move after he and some business partners worked to open 17 Anthony’s shops in Virginia and West Virginia, all of which are individually owned and operated. And even though the name has been recognizable over the years, “there’s never been an Anthony.”
“I didn’t want to mess with it when we started. Nobody knew me, but they knew Anthony’s,” he said. “Now, (the other stores) are all doing their own thing. And my kids suggested we change the name to Claudio’s.”
Debi said since they’ve owned the shop and built up a reputation in the community, people now associate her husband with their restaurant on Valley Avenue.
“We’ve always been a permanent fixture in our locations, and we’ve been here for 26 years,” she said. “People are like ‘Let’s go see Claudio.’”
Claudio said it’s always been something he’s thought about doing since moving to the area from New Jersey in the early 1990s.
He got his start with pizza after working for his uncle at a young age. He said he dropped out of school in sixth grade, and his father sent him to work. He enjoyed the work, and he said he made it a goal to one day have his own shop.
When he and Debi got married, they moved to the area and took over an Anthony’s in 1994. This month makes 26 years that they’ve been in business.
“I’ve seen kids go from the age of 5 who now come in here with their husbands and wives and kids,” Claudio said. “You know their families, their kids and what they’re doing.”
The community, the couple said, has always been very supportive. They said they’ve done what they can to continue to give back and “attach” themselves to the people here.
That was evident even more so, they said, when COVID-19 struck this spring.
When restaurants had to shut down and do carry-out and delivery only, Claudio thought about the kids. He started to make pizza-making kits and began to run contests for children and families to stay involved with the community and keep those relationships growing.
The couple agreed that when families get attached to a restaurant, “they’ll come here for life,” Claudio said.
“When they’re in here, he’s over there carrying on with them,” Debi said. “They love the interaction. We’re always here with our customers.”
The couple also gave high praise to the managers and staff for their efforts to continue building good relationships with the community.
One of the couple’s sons, Tommy, 23, is working in the family business now, too, focusing on the branding work for the restaurant.
“It’s a great feeling to show them what you’ve built and pass it on,” Claudio said. “His benefit is that he already has a foundation, and he can build on that if he wants to.”
Folks should expect to see new signage at the restaurant coming soon, the couple said.
“It’s the same people, same food,” Debi said. “It’s just a name change.”
