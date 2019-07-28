Valley Baseball League

North Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Strasburg;26;16;.619;—

Woodstock;25;17;.595;1

New Market;19;23;.452;7

Winchester;18;24;.429;8

Purcellville;15;27;.357;11

Front Royal;14;28;.333;12

South Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waynesboro;31;11;.738;—

Charlottesville;25;17;.595;6

Covington;21;21;.500;10

Staunton;19;23.452;12

Harrisonburg;18;24;.429;13

Friday's Games

Staunton 3, Purcellville 2, Game 1

Purcellville 8, Staunton 5, Game 2

Waynesboro 15, Covington 7

Saturday's Games

Waynesboro 17, Strasburg 4

Covington 2, Purcellville 1

End regular season

Playoffs (Best-of-3)

First Round

Sunday

North Division

No. 4 Winchester at No. 1 Strasburg, late

No. 3 New Market at No. 2 Woodstock, late

South Division

No. 4 Staunton at No. 1 Waynesboro, late

No. 3 Covington at No. 2 Charlottesville, late

Monday

North Division

No. 1 Strasburg at No. 4 Winchester, 7

No. 2 Woodstock at No. 3 New Market, 7:30

South Division

No. 2 Charlottesville at No. 3 Covington, 7

No. 1 Waynesboro at No. 4 Staunton, 7:30

Tuesday (if necessary)

North Division

No. 4 Winchester at No. 1 Strasburg, 7

No. 3 New Market at No. 2 Woodstock, 7

South Division

No. 4 Staunton at No. 1 Waynesboro, 7

No. 3 Covington at No. 2 Charlottesville, 7

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.