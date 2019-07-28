Valley Baseball League
North Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Strasburg;26;16;.619;—
Woodstock;25;17;.595;1
New Market;19;23;.452;7
Winchester;18;24;.429;8
Purcellville;15;27;.357;11
Front Royal;14;28;.333;12
South Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waynesboro;31;11;.738;—
Charlottesville;25;17;.595;6
Covington;21;21;.500;10
Staunton;19;23.452;12
Harrisonburg;18;24;.429;13
Friday's Games
Staunton 3, Purcellville 2, Game 1
Purcellville 8, Staunton 5, Game 2
Waynesboro 15, Covington 7
Saturday's Games
Waynesboro 17, Strasburg 4
Covington 2, Purcellville 1
End regular season
Playoffs (Best-of-3)
First Round
Sunday
North Division
No. 4 Winchester at No. 1 Strasburg, late
No. 3 New Market at No. 2 Woodstock, late
South Division
No. 4 Staunton at No. 1 Waynesboro, late
No. 3 Covington at No. 2 Charlottesville, late
Monday
North Division
No. 1 Strasburg at No. 4 Winchester, 7
No. 2 Woodstock at No. 3 New Market, 7:30
South Division
No. 2 Charlottesville at No. 3 Covington, 7
No. 1 Waynesboro at No. 4 Staunton, 7:30
Tuesday (if necessary)
North Division
No. 4 Winchester at No. 1 Strasburg, 7
No. 3 New Market at No. 2 Woodstock, 7
South Division
No. 4 Staunton at No. 1 Waynesboro, 7
No. 3 Covington at No. 2 Charlottesville, 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.