Valley Baseball League

North Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Strasburg;23;13;.639;—

Woodstock;22;16;.579;2

New Market;17;21;.447;7

Winchester;17;22;.436;7.5

Purcellville;14;22;.389;9

Front Royal;13;26;.333;11.5

South Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waynesboro;26;11;.703;—

Charlottesville;24;14;.632;2.5

Covington;18;20;.474;8.5

Staunton;17;19;.472;8.5

Harrisonburg;16;23;.410;11

Sunday's Games

Staunton at Purcellville, ppd.

Charlottesville 9, Front Royal 4

Harrisonburg 17, Winchester 6

Waynesboro at Strasburg, ppd.

Woodstock 26, Covington 5

Monday's Games

Purcellville at Covington, 2

Waynesboro at Covington, late

Strasburg at Charlottesville, late

Woodstock at New Market, late

Harrisburg at Staunton, late

Tuesday's Games

Winchester at Woodstock, 7

Purcellville at Front Royal, 7

New Market at Strasburg, 7

Charlottesville at Waynesboro, 7

Covington at Staunton, 7:30

Wednesday's Games

Strasburg at Staunton, 11 a.m.

Winchester at Purcellville, 7

Front Royal at Strasburg, 7

Charlottesville at Covington, 7

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 7:30

Woodstock at New Market, 7:30

Thursday's Games

Strasburg at Winchester, 7

Woodstock at Front Royal, 7

New Market at Purcellville, 7

Charlottesville at Harrisonburg, 7:30

Waynesboro at Staunton, 7:30

Friday's Game

Waynesboro at Strasburg, 7

