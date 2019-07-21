Valley Baseball League
North Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Strasburg;23;13;.639;—
Woodstock;22;16;.579;2
New Market;17;21;.447;7
Winchester;17;22;.436;7.5
Purcellville;14;22;.389;9
Front Royal;13;26;.333;11.5
South Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waynesboro;26;11;.703;—
Charlottesville;24;14;.632;2.5
Covington;18;20;.474;8.5
Staunton;17;19;.472;8.5
Harrisonburg;16;23;.410;11
Sunday's Games
Staunton at Purcellville, ppd.
Charlottesville 9, Front Royal 4
Harrisonburg 17, Winchester 6
Waynesboro at Strasburg, ppd.
Woodstock 26, Covington 5
Monday's Games
Purcellville at Covington, 2
Waynesboro at Covington, late
Strasburg at Charlottesville, late
Woodstock at New Market, late
Harrisburg at Staunton, late
Tuesday's Games
Winchester at Woodstock, 7
Purcellville at Front Royal, 7
New Market at Strasburg, 7
Charlottesville at Waynesboro, 7
Covington at Staunton, 7:30
Wednesday's Games
Strasburg at Staunton, 11 a.m.
Winchester at Purcellville, 7
Front Royal at Strasburg, 7
Charlottesville at Covington, 7
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 7:30
Woodstock at New Market, 7:30
Thursday's Games
Strasburg at Winchester, 7
Woodstock at Front Royal, 7
New Market at Purcellville, 7
Charlottesville at Harrisonburg, 7:30
Waynesboro at Staunton, 7:30
Friday's Game
Waynesboro at Strasburg, 7
