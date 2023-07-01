Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.