FRONT ROYAL — How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice — especially if you're practicing with the talented members of The Valley Chorale.
On June 10, the nonprofit vocal group from Front Royal ventured to New York City to fine tune its performance of composer Dan Forrest's "Requiem for the Living." Two days later, on June 12, The Valley Chorale joined with a half dozen other choruses from across the country to perform the five-movement piece with a full orchestra in front of a sold-out crowd at Carnegie Hall.
"It was so exciting, such a cool opportunity," Sara McGuire, a member of The Valley Chorale, said Friday about the performance that filled Carnegie Hall's Perelman Stage with more than 200 singers and dozens of musicians from the New York City Chamber Orchestra. "It was my first time ever participating in something like that."
The event was billed as the MCP (Manhattan Concert Productions) Festival Choruses and New York City Chamber Orchestra. In addition to the "Requiem" performance by the adult masterworks chorus comprised of The Valley Chorale and other choral groups from across the country, the concert featured performances by an assembled national chorus of young singers and the Voices of Concinnity vocal chamber ensemble from Connecticut. Conductors for the occasion were Yoojin Muhn, Jennaya Robison and Elena Sharkova.
With only two days to assemble the masterworks chorus and rehearse for the big show, McGuire said The Valley Chorale came prepared. "Requiem for the Living" was already in its repertoire because the group sang it in April 2022 during a series of Earth Day concerts in Winchester and Front Royal.
"We were all really learned on the music so we just jumped in and were able to work on the deep nuances of the piece," McGuire said. "It was really cool to see it all come together in such a short amount of time."
The Valley Chorale, a nonprofit organization dependent on donations, had to pay to travel to New York and participate in the choral festival, but McGuire said the experience was worth every penny.
"I would gladly do it again," she said.
If you would like to hear The Valley Chorale in person, McGuire said the group's next performance will be its holiday concert on Dec. 1 at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Winchester.
"We're really excited to perform in Old Town," she said. "It's going to be a really nice experience."
To learn more about The Valley Chorale, visit thevalleychorale.org.
