For Earth Day this year, Valley Chorale of Front Royal is planning a first-of-its-kind performance around the area.
Combining music and visual arts, the choir will perform "Requiem for the Living" by American composer Daniel Forrest, along with an immersive video-art piece that illustrates the music.
The concerts will run from April 22 to April 24, said David Freese, choir president.
“The text that we’re doing, it’s such a wonderful composition and it touches on so many themes that we wanted to actually link the music to people’s visual imagination,” he said.
Concertgoers can watch “the cosmos, the stars, the Earth and its human, plant and animal inhabitants in all its natural beauty as well as the impact of human existence on the planet,” Freese said.
It will be “an immersive experience of vision and sound,” he said.
The concert series starts on Earth Day, April 22, with a performance from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Skyline Middle School, 240 Luray Ave., Front Royal. There the choir will perform alongside the school’s sixth-grade chorus under the direction of Sarah Solomon.
“We’ve always wanted to do something with the youth in Front Royal,” Freese said.
Solomon, a member of the Valley Chorale, suggested her students join the concert after learning that the choir would be singing at the school where she works as musical director.
Freese said the students will perform their own songs separately from the Valley Chorale.
The second concert, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on April 23, will be at The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 181 Kernstown Common Blvd., Winchester.
It’s the only one of the three concerts that will charge a fee, which Freese said will cover rental fees at the theater.
Tickets that night are $15 and can be purchased on the Alamo website starting April 1.
“That’s a big risk doing something in a movie theater,” Freese said.
But he said the visual-art aspect of the show lends itself well to the theater setting where they can feature the images while the choir sings from within the darkness.
Plus, he hopes that anyone hesitant to come to a church or a middle school choir concert will be more inclined to see the show in a theater.
The third concert will be from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on April 24 at Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Ave, Front Royal.
The program follows the five movements of “Requiem for the Living,” offering a progression through time as well as the human condition.
It starts in the beginning with the origins of the universe and the cosmos, Freese said.
The second movement portrays what humans have done to planet Earth, upsetting the natural balance, while the third shows humankind asking for forgiveness, the fourth offers a water metaphor to illustrate a “kind of baptism of the earth,” and the fifth helps find a balance between humans and the natural world.
When deciding on a program for their spring concert, Freese said that he and Artistic Director Ryan Keebaugh concluded, “Let’s do an amazing piece of music,” but instead of having people just watch singers standing there singing, “Let’s show them what we’re singing about.”
Pianist Rebekah Hade, who teaches theater at Signal Knob Middle School in Strasburg, will join them for the concerts, performing on the organ at Calvary Episcopal and on the keyboard at the other two concerts.
Front Royal Dental Care is the corporate sponsor for all three concerts.
The series is “a big undertaking for us,” Freese said, calling it “very challenging to the viewer” and “very uplifting.”
He invites the community to come out to the concerts and also invites anyone interested in joining the choir to call 540-635-4842, email frontroyalsings@yahoo.com or visit Valley Chorale’s website: valleychoraleoffrontroyal.org. They plan to have auditions this summer.
“We’re always looking for strong singers,” he said. “And a strong work ethic.”
