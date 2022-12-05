The Valley Chorale will perform its Christmas show, “Night of Wonder,” from Dec. 9 to 11, offering a story of holiday music through the centuries starting with the Middle Ages.
Led by Artistic Director Drew A. Young, who will conduct the choir, the program will take listeners on “a journey of wonder, excitement and contemplation,” a recent news release explains.
It also weaves together choral traditions going back to the 1200s and continuing until today.
Concerts will be:
• 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 214 W. Beverley St., Staunton
• 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Handley Library Auditorium, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester
• 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Ave., Front Royal
The free, family-friendly concerts each run about 75 minutes.
The music begins with Medieval chants from the 13th Century, Young said.
It starts with a monophonic (one voice line) chant and then moves into a Greek Orthodox four-part harmonic chant.
Much of the songs are holiday standards that will be familiar to audiences, he said. Then the program will end with contemporary music.
“This is all new repertoire,” he said. “It really runs the whole entire gamut.”
Young, a Florida native, is a graduate student studying voice at Shenandoah Conservatory.
The choir, which has been rebuilding after losing members during the COVID-19 pandemic, is looking for singers for their 2023 concerts. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings in Front Royal.
“If they love what they hear and want to be a part of us, we will gladly have them audition for us,” Young said.
For more information, visit TheValleyChorale.org, look for them on Facebook or email FrontRoyalSings@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.