The Valley Chorale will present its spring concert, “Of Love, War, and Triumph,” in Staunton, Front Royal, and Middletown, beginning Saturday.
The hour-long program will feature works ranging from traditional Appalachian folk music to new works by contemporary composers and explores in song the essential moments in life that define us as humans and Americans, said David Freese, board president of the Chorale.
“The commonality between the songs is that they each separately get at moments in life that are formative, some are about finding romantic love, some get at a life where that never happens,” Freese said, noting that feelings of love, loss, joy, despair and triumph are touched upon in the concert.
Concerts will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Staunton; at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Calvary Episcopal Church in Front Royal, and at 2 p.m. April 29 at Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown.
Freese is particularly excited about a trilogy of Appalachian folks songs that have been rearranged for four voices rather than a single voice by American composer John Maclane Schirard.
“I believe our concert will be the first time the trilogy has been performed as such publicly,” he said.
The songs: “Two Brothers,” “Every Night when the Sun Goes In,” and “He's Gone Away” are “a beautiful contemporary setting of American folk and Civil War-era songs, arranged as a kind of musical triptych. Thematically, they really encapsulate love, war and triumph, which form the title of our concert. Triumph not so much as a military triumph, but more the triumph and hopefulness of the human heart and spirit in the face of loss,” Freese said.
Created in the 1960s, the Chorale is the area’s longest established singing ensemble, Freese said, noting that the group has morphed and changed names several times over the years. “The kind of music we sing is reflective of contemporary tone poems, contemporary arrangements of choral classics. Our repertoire is unique in this area, focusing on music that is relatable to the audience and that it will spark something in our listeners,” he said.
With 28 singers mostly from the Shenandoah Valley, the group is led by artist director and conductor Drew A. Young. A graduate student pursuing a degree in conducting at Shenandoah University, Young has brought in fellow Shenandoah students to serve as section leaders in the group, Freese said. The Valley Chorale is always looking for hard-working singers with prior choral experience and confidence, he said.
The concert is $12 for ages 18 and up. Children are admitted free of charge. Tickets go on sale April 1. For more information, visit www.thevalleychorale.org or call 540-635-4842.
