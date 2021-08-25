Valley 10
The sports staffs of The Northern Virginia Daily, The Winchester Star and The Warren Sentinel collaborated to create a football top 10 for the schools in the area. Each staffer voted, with 10 points being awarded to the top-ranked team, nine to the No. 2 team and so on. First-place votes are in parentheses.
School Name Record Last Week
1. Sherando (4) 0-0 —
With a new head coach, Jake Smith, the Warriors will look to keep the momentum from last spring's 3-1 season going strong. They host No. 2 James Wood on Friday.
2. James Wood (1) 0-0 —
The Colonels are coming off a 2-0 season last spring, which included a 36-20 win over Sherando. James Wood has a chance to show the game wasn't a fluke on Friday when it opens at No. 1 Sherando.
3. Handley 0-0 —
Led by senior Stephen Daley, the Judges are looking to improve from their 3-4 season in the spring. Handley plays at Rock Ridge on Friday.
4 tie. Central 0-0 —
The Falcons return the bulk of their team from last season's 1-3 squad, and they move from Class 3 to Class 2 this year. Central opens at Bull Run District foe Page County on Friday.
4 tie. Millbrook 0-0 —
Junior quarterback Detric Brown will look to lead an offense, which averaged 25.5 points per game in the spring. Millbrook, coming off a 1-3 season, will play at Jefferson (W.Va.) on Friday.
6. Clarke County 0-0 —
After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2006, the Eagles are motivated for a strong season. Clarke County opens at No. 9 Warren County on Friday in a battle of single wing offenses.
7. Skyline 0-0 —
The Hawks, who lost a lot to graduation, are coming off a Class 3 Northwestern District title and are looking to make it two in a row this season. They start off with a home non-district showdown with No. 8 Strasburg on Friday.
8. Strasburg 0-0 —
The Rams lost a lot from last year's Region 2B runner-up squad, but they will be looking to keep that momentum going. Strasburg starts off at No. 7 Skyline on Friday.
9. Warren County 0-0 —
The Wildcats are in the second season running the single wing offense under coach Jerry Sarchet and will look to improve on last spring's 2-5 showing. Warren County hosts No. 6 Clarke County on Friday.
10. Mountain View 0-0 —
The Generals are coming off a 1-5 season and will be looking for even more wins this year in a tough Bull Run District. Mountain View starts off at district rival Luray on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.