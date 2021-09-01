The sports staffs of The Northern Virginia Daily, The Winchester Star and The Warren Sentinel collaborated to create a football top 10 for the schools in the area. Each staffer voted, with 10 points being awarded to the top-ranked team, nine to the No. 2 team and so on. First-place votes are in parentheses.

School Name;Record;Last Week

1. James Wood(5);1-0;2

The Colonels knocked off No. 2 Sherando for the second straight time, with two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 34-20 victory. James Wood has a bye this week before playing at No. 8 Skyline on Sept. 10.

2 tie. Handley;1-0;3

The Judges were sharp and ran for 262 yards in a dominating 34-0 win over Rock Ridge last week. Handley plays at Harrisonburg on Friday in a long-standing rivalry.

2 tie. Sherando;0-1;1

The Warriors came up short in a competitive game with No. 1 James Wood last week. This week Sherando hosts Jefferson.

4. Central;1-0;4 tie

The Falcons were dominant on both sides of the ball in a 49-15 rout over preseason Bull Run District favorite Page County. Central plays at Madison County on Friday.

5. Clarke County;1-0;6

The Eagle used their passing game as well as the run game to rout No. 9 Warren County, 34-6, last week. Clarke County hosts Manassas Park on Friday in non-district action.

6. Millbrook;0-1;4 tie

The Pioneers struggled in the third quarter and fell to Jefferson, 55-23, last week. Millbrook hosts Loudoun County on Friday.

7. Strasburg;1-0;8

The Rams used a stellar defensive effort to hold off No. 8 Skyline, 14-8, last week. Strasburg will face another tough test this week when it hosts Broadway on Friday.

8. Skyline;0-1;7

The Hawks struggled on offense in a 14-8 loss to No. 7 Strasburg last week. The Hawks have a bye this week and will host No. 1 James Wood next week.

9. Warren County;0-1;9

The Wildcats gave up some big plays in the passing game and had some struggles on offense in a 34-6 loss to No. 5 Clarke County last week. The Wildcats play at Hedgesville this week.

10. Mountain View;0-1;10

The Generals struggled on both sides of the ball in a 62-0 loss to Luray last week. Mountain View is off this week and will host Bath County next week.