The sports staffs of The Northern Virginia Daily, The Winchester Star and The Warren Sentinel collaborated to create a football top 10 for the schools in the area. Each staffer voted, with 10 points being awarded to the top-ranked team, nine to the No. 2 team and so on. First-place votes are in parentheses.
School;Record;Last week
1. James Wood(5);1-0;2
The Colonels knocked off No. 2 Sherando for the second straight time, with three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 34-20 victory. James Wood has a bye this week before playing at No. 8 Skyline on Sept. 10.
2 tie. Handley;1-0;3
The Judges were sharp and ran for 262 yards in a dominating 48-0 win over Rock Ridge last week. Handley plays at Harrisonburg on Friday in a long-standing rivalry.
2 tie. Sherando;0-1;1
The Warriors came up short in a competitive game with No. 1 James Wood last week. This week Sherando hosts Jefferson.
4. Central;1-0;4 tie
The Falcons were dominant on both sides of the ball in a 49-15 rout over preseason Bull Run District favorite Page County. Central plays at Madison County on Friday.
5. Clarke County;1-0;6
The Eagles used their passing game as well as the run game to rout No. 9 Warren County 34-6 last week. Clarke County hosts Manassas Park on Friday in non-district action.
6. Millbrook;0-1;4 tie
The Pioneers struggled in the third quarter and fell to Jefferson 55-23 last week. Millbrook hosts Loudoun County (0-0) on Friday.
7. Strasburg;1-0;8
The Rams used a stellar defensive effort to hold off No. 8 Skyline 14-8 last week. Strasburg will face another tough test this week when it hosts Broadway on Friday.
8. Skyline;0-1;7
The Hawks struggled on offense in a 14-8 loss to No. 7 Strasburg last week. The Hawks have a bye this week and will host No. 1 James Wood next week.
9. Warren County;0-1;9
The Wildcats gave up some big plays in the passing game and had some struggles on offense in a 34-6 loss to No. 5 Clarke County last week. The Wildcats play at Hedgesville this week.
10. Mountain View;0-1;10
The Generals struggled on both sides of the ball in a 62-0 loss to Luray last week. Mountain View is off this week and will host Bath County next week.
