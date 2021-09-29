The sports staffs of The Northern Virginia Daily, The Winchester Star and The Warren Sentinel collaborated to create a football top 10 for the schools in the area. Each staffer voted, with 10 points being awarded to the top-ranked team, nine to the No. 2 team and so on. First-place votes are in parentheses.
School Name;Record;Last Week
1. Handley(5);5-0;2
The Judges overcame 26 penalties with 328 rushing yards from senior Stephen Daley for a 28-14 win over Fauquier last week. Handley has a bye this week.
2. James Wood;3-1;1
The Colonels lost to Kettle Run, 42-28 last week. James Wood hosts North Hagerstown (Md.) on Friday.
3. Clarke County;5-0;3
Clarke County beat Bull Run rival No. 5 Strasburg, 22-12, last week. The Eagles are taking a forfeit from No. 10 Mountain View this week.
4. Central;3-1;4
The Falcons had a bye last week. Central hosts Class 3 Broadway on Saturday.
5. Strasburg;3-1;5
The Rams lost to No. 3 Clarke County, 22-12, last week. Strasburg plays at East Rockingham on Friday.
6. Sherando;2-3;6
The Warriors won their second-straight game, 39-14, over No. 7 Millbrook last week. Sherando hosts Riverside on Friday.
7. Millbrook;0-4;7
A short-handed Millbrook squad lost to No. 6 Sherando, 39-14, last week. The Pioneers host Fauquier on Friday.
8. Skyline;0-3;8
The Hawks lost to Luray, 45-27, last week. Skyline plays at Meridian on Friday to start the Class 3 Northwestern District season.
9. Warren County;0-4;9
The Wildcats had a bye last week. Warren County plays at Brentsville on Friday in its Class 3 Northwestern District season opener.
10. Mountain View;0-1;10
The Generals canceled their season due to a lack of players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.