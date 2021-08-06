Valley Health is moving up the date that it expects all of it employees to be vaccinated.
Concerned about a predicted surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, Valley Health advised its staff early Thursday that it has shortened the timeline for employees, affiliated medical providers, and contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
The new policy requiring vaccination remains intact, but staff must now have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 7.
Valley Health had previously given employees until Oct. 1 to get the first dose and Nov. 2 for the second dose or risk losing their job.
The nonprofit Valley Health system includes six hospitals — including Winchester Medical Center, Warren Memorial Hospital and Shenandoah Memorial Hospital — more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation, fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health centers.
“I am pleased to see our Valley Health vaccination rate has increased to 75%, and I thank all of you who have chosen to protect yourselves, your patients and your coworkers,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said in a memo to the health system’s 6,300 staff. “We continue to monitor new COVID-19 cases in our community and have seen an increase in caregiver quarantine, due in part to lagging community vaccination, as well as the growing presence of the highly contagious Delta variant. These circumstances compel us to reevaluate our timeline for requiring vaccination for VHS staff.”
Employees who plan to request a religious or medical exemption have until Aug. 16 to file documentation; Valley Health anticipates review and resolution of exemption requests by Aug. 23.
“Many of those infected seek care in our hospitals or visit Valley Health physician offices, clinics or testing sites for diagnosis and treatment,” Nantz continued. “Each encounter with an infected patient offers COVID-19 the opportunity to spread, and the chance of transmission increases exponentially when our caregivers are unvaccinated. Our vaccination standard is our duty as a healthcare system and our moral responsibility as professionals who prioritize patient, visitor, community, and workforce safety in the midst of a pandemic.”
COVID-19 vaccination is available free of charge at Employee Health locations on each of Valley Health’s six hospital campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.