WINCHESTER — Valley Health announced on Monday that it has eliminated 31 administrative positions.
Since January, the health system has eliminated nearly 100 positions through consolidation, attrition and elimination, including the 31 individuals who were notified last week, a statement from the not-for-profit organization said.
As of late January, Valley Health reported about 6,000 full-time, part-time and per diem employees across its region.
“For months I have been transparent about the financial challenges Valley Health is facing,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said in the Monday statement.
“Nationally, there has been a shrinking of the healthcare workforce, combined with rapidly rising clinician pay, declining demand for healthcare services, and insurance reimbursement rates that have not kept pace with rising costs,” Nantz said. “Valley Health incurred nearly $100 million of losses since the beginning of the pandemic, much of which was offset by federal assistance that will not continue. It’s time to face the reality that our expenses cannot exceed our revenue — that is not a sustainable model for any health system.”
Valley Health operates six hospitals across its 18-county region, which includes Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren. It has four hospitals in Virginia — Winchester Medical Center, Shenandoah Memorial, Warren Memorial and Page Memorial — and two in West Virginia.
The health system also runs various urgent care centers, physician and family medicine practices, lab services and fitness centers around the Northern Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and Hancock, Maryland.
Over the past few months, Valley Health has made various changes that include closing three of its fitness centers, including two in Warren and Shenandoah counties, and deciding not to reopen a fourth fitness center in Page County that had closed following damages from a nearby fire.
In late January, it announced its new co-ownership of Peak Health, a third-party administrator that will adjudicate Valley Health’s employee insurance claims starting Jan. 1, 2024. Other co-owners are West Virginia University Health System (WVU Medicine), Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health.
In late February, the health system announced it would discontinue overnight and weekend surgeries at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department in Woodstock and will instead transport those patients to Warren County or Winchester, a change that is estimated to affect about .5% or 100 patients a year in Shenandoah County.
The health system is also currently embroiled in a lawsuit in federal court with Elevance Health (previously Anthem) over what Valley Health says is $15 million in unpaid insurance claims and has said that the duration of the court case could affect whether Valley Health renews its contract with Elevance, which expires as of Dec. 31, 2023.
“Following a systematic review of administrative reporting structures and accountabilities,” Valley Health said it has been “making changes to streamline leadership and support positions.”
Last week Valley Health told its staff it would consolidate “the health system’s leadership team and administrative roles as it continues to bring services, staffing and overall costs in line with declining patient volumes and reimbursement rates,” the statement said.
Despite recent changes, Nantz has said that Valley Health is in no danger of closing or failing to treat patients around the region.
“Valley Health remains a financially strong and stable health system,” Nantz said in the statement. “Our Board and I are of the mind that acknowledging and addressing this changing environment now will help avoid more drastic cuts in the future.”
