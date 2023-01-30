Valley Health will switch its employee insurance administration to Peak Health as of Jan. 1, 2024, the health system announced Friday.
The health system has approximately 6,000 full-time, part-time and per diem employees across its six-hospital/18-county region in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland and has used Innovation Health, a partnership between Aetna and Inova, as a third-party administrator to adjudicate its insurance claims for about eight years. Valley Health then pays its claims from money set aside in an account for that purpose.
“We don’t have health insurance. We are self-insured,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said on Monday.
“Almost all large employers like that are self-insured,” he said. “We’re 100% liable for the claims of our employees and their beneficiaries.”
The health-care system also announced on Friday that it has joined West Virginia University Health System (WVU Medicine), Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health as a co-owner of Peak Health.
The provider-led health insurance services company has a mission of making health care more accessible, understandable and collaborative, its website says.
“Valley Health and WVU Medicine share the common vision of improving the health and well-being of residents in both West Virginia and western Virginia,” Ben Gerber, president of Peak Health, says in the release. “Together with our other provider owners, Valley Health will help Peak realize the high quality, community-based model of care we are building.”
Provider-led insurance in the U.S. has been growing substantially in recent years.
In Virginia, Sentara, Inova and VCU Health own their own insurance plans, and a 2015 story at fiercehealthcare.com points to a 2013 survey by the Advisory Board, which found that 28% of U.S. hospitals were hoping to launch their own insurance plan within the following five years.
“A big advantage for hospitals is that they can take the premium dollars and invest them in ways that make sense to them, instead of getting paid for each claim by an insurer,” the story says.
Peak Health, which serves as a benefits administrator for about 32,000 WVU Health employees and dependents, anticipates serving up to 8,000 Valley Health employees and dependents, the Valley Health release says.
The insurance company will also enter the West Virginia consumer market in 2024 with low-cost Medicare Advantage products as well as services for self-funded employers, it says.
“We’re excited and honored to have Valley Health, an outstanding health system, join as an owner and participant in Peak Health,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., Peak Health’s board chair and president and CEO of the WVU Health System, says in the release. “Through collaboration with its health system owners, Peak Health can change the health trajectory of West Virginia and the surrounding region.”
Though Nantz said that Valley Health won’t immediately expand its service through Peak Health to other companies or individuals in its coverage area, he said that could change in the next few years.
“It’s under the heading of you need to learn to walk before you run,” Nantz said.
“We’re building knowledge of the health insurance and health plan space in health care,” he said. “That’s important for us to be able to do that. We need to learn how to manage the cost of care. By having more access to the data and claims, we think that we’ll be able to apply analysis to that.”
Peak Health will operate separately from Valley Health and the other three health systems and is governed by a board that isn’t the same as the board that governs Valley Health.
“There are regulations that serve to limit the potential for conflict,” Nantz said. The same applies to employee privacy, he said.
“That all has to be done in accordance with privacy guidelines as it absolutely should be,” Nantz said.
Though Valley Health does set its employees’ insurance rates, Nantz expects to offer the same or similar benefits through Peak and to continue receiving feedback from employees on what’s working and what needs to change.
The switch to Peak comes as Valley Health is embroiled in a lawsuit with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield (now known as Elevance Health) in federal court over $15 million in unpaid reimbursements for the cost of medical procedures that Nantz said Anthem had agreed to cover when Valley Health renegotiated their contract in 2020.
Nantz said the partnership with Peak is not directly motivated by the conflict with Anthem, and Valley Health was in talks with its three partners before filing the lawsuit.
However, he said that the ongoing legal battle has offered context to the way that Valley Health would like to serve as an insurer.
“We intend to be a good payer of those claims,” he said. “We don’t intend to deny claims and we don’t intend to slow pay claims. Having us be the payer of the claims could, in fact, be good for us. We’re not gonna fight with ourselves with claims in dispute.”
Valley Health has also struggled with staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic and recently announced the closure of three of its remaining five regional fitness centers, citing “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic.”
Still, Nantz said it was the right time to start a new business venture with Peak.
“Like any other business or industry, at times the industry changes,” he said. “It moves from the old ways to new ways of doing things. … The business is changing and we have to change with it.”
For more information on Peak Health, visit PeakHealth.org.
