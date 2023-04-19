WINCHESTER — A multi-million dollar lawsuit Valley Health filed last year against Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield over unpaid reimbursements has been settled, both parties announced Wednesday.
“We were pleased to be able to reach an agreement with Anthem without continuing this dispute in the courts,” Valley Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Nantz stated in a media release. “We hope our dialogue moving forward will be productive so that we can continue to serve Anthem beneficiaries into the future. The resolution of this dispute enables Valley Health to drop the lawsuit and to formally enter into negotiations to extend our current contract with Anthem.”
The terms of the settlement are confidential, according to Valley Health Corporate Communications Manager Kelly Menk.
Valley Health's existing contract with Anthem expires on Dec. 31. Failure to renew the contract would impact approximately 55,000 Anthem patients who seek care at Valley Health facilities each year.
In October 2022, Winchester-based Valley Health, which operates six hospitals in the region including Winchester Medical Center, said it was suing Anthem to recoup $11.4 million in past due payments. The suit, initially filed in Winchester Circuit Court, advanced to federal court and increased to $15 million.
Nantz announced to the community in January that the two parties remained in a "severe disagreement" and that the court case would likely extend into 2024, past the end-of-year contract deadline. Without a contract in place, those insured by Anthem would be out-of-network with Valley Health, which, in addition to operating six hospitals, includes more than 50 medical practices and Urgent Care centers throughout the region.
Over the past few months, however, the parties "worked in good faith to come to an equitable resolution," Wednesday's release states.
“We’re glad we could bring this matter to resolution. We can now focus our attention on continuing the long partnership we have had with Valley Health, ensuring access to care as we work to improve the lives of the people and communities we serve here in Virginia,” Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield East Region President Kurt C. Small stated in the release.
Negotiations for a new 2024 contract will now begin.
"We are hopeful that we will arrive at mutually agreeable terms well before the expiration of the current agreement on 12/31," Menk stated.
Valley Health came close to breaking ties with Anthem in 2020 over reimbursement negotiations, but the contract between the two parties was renewed.
