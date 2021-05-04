Valley Health has announced a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site for first and second doses starting May 12 at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester.
The site will be open three days a week, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.
The clinic will be held in a store between Victoria’s Secret and LensCrafters, the statement says. The most convenient entrance is near H&R Block.
Valley Health is planning to offer the Pfizer vaccine, but supply depends on what the state Department of Health provides. Those interested in getting a vaccine can confirm the manufacturer before they stop by at valleyhealthlink.com.
Individuals who received their first dose of the vaccine at Shenandoah University on April 26 or 29 will receive an emailed link to register for a scheduled appointment time for their second dose shot at Apple Blossom Mall.
The announcement came Monday as the Lord Fairfax Health District reported its lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in nearly seven months.
The district added 13 new cases, four in Page County, three each in Frederick and Shenandoah, two in Warren and one in Winchester.
Clarke County reported no change.
But one death was reported in the district.
Lord Fairfax is one of 22 districts that have “declining trajectories,” a Virginia Department of Health report says. Of Virginia’s 35 districts, nine have plateaued.
Two of the University of Virginia’s COVID-19 projections for the next several months show that Virginia has already passed its peak in COVID-19 cases, but a third projection, which accounts for the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, says a peak could still be coming toward the end of July if residents relax their cautious behavior during the pandemic.
