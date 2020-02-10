Valley Health System has awarded grants totaling $3.2 million to 23 nonprofit organizations around the community.
The Community Health Impact Grants will help support initiatives to improve health within the region over three years, Valley Health announced on Monday.
The following organizations received funding from the grants:
- AIDS Response Effort
- ChildSafe Center
- Concern Hotline
- Daniel Morgan Intermediate School
- Dental Clinic of Northern Shenandoah Valley
- Edgehill Recovery Center
- Faith in Action
- Girls on the Run
- Good Samaritan Free Health Care
- Healthy Families Northern Shenandoah Valley
- Healthy Families Shenandoah County
- The Laurel Center
- Morgan County Partnership
- NAMI Northern Shenandoah Valley
- NSV Substance Abuse Coalition
- Our Health
- Page Alliance for Community Action
- Page Free Clinic
- RAPP Center for Education
- Shenandoah Community Health Clinic
- Shenandoah Dental Clinic
- Sinclair Health Clinic
- St. Luke Community Clinic
The funding helps a lot, said Kelly Bober, executive director of the ChildSafe Center, which received $30,000 in grant funding each year for the next three years.
The ChildSafe Center, which has its main office in Winchester and a satellite office in Woodstock, works with children who have been victims of abuse or other violence. The center does forensic interviews to determine if the child is in danger and needs to be removed from their situation, or if evidence needs to be gathered and criminal charges brought against someone.
“We do child abuse assessments and trauma screenings and risk factors,” Bober said. “We try to make the process not scary for them.”
The organization, which has a $450,000 operating budget, also receives funding from United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, state grants and other donations.
Valley Health’s funding makes up a large part of their income, Bober said.
New this year was the implementation of Valley Health’s Community Advisory Council, which formed in 2016 and helped on a Community Health Needs Assessment to select grant recipients.
“We want to be the conduit between Valley Health and the community,” said Diane Kerns, chairperson of the Community Advisory Council. The needs assessment is “a really good first step for the CAC,” she said.
Kerns said she hopes the CAC can help bring organizations together to help each other.
“They can be right around the corner and not know it’s available,” she said.
Elizabeth Savage, Vice President of Community Health and Wellness with Valley Health, said the needs assessment helps health care professionals focus on applying grant funds to a more focused area, “so we can really, really make a difference in the community.”
Applicants specified how requested funds would improve health outcomes by increasing access to health care, addressing mental health and substance use, reducing health disparities and improving health equity through outreach, education and health screenings, according to the news release.
Grant funds will offset expenses for outreach and education programs, training and technology needs, salaries and operating expenses to maintain, expand or improve access to vital treatment services. Each grantee is expected to submit an annual progress report to receive the next installment of their three-year funding request.
