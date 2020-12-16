WINCHESTER — Valley Health has begun distributing nearly 3,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to its front-line health-care workers, and employees are calling it an early Christmas present.
“We couldn’t be happier,” Dr. Jeffrey Feit, vice president of population health for Valley Health, said late Monday as the region awaited its first shipment of the vaccine on Tuesday morning.
He said getting the shipment from Pfizer-BioNTech came together quickly over the last few days, which was especially important with a major snowstorm predicted today.
“We’re setting up vaccine clinics,” he said on Monday. “We’re going to get it there before the snow hits.”
Though vaccinations began at Valley Health’s four Virginia hospitals on Tuesday afternoon, Feit said it will take nearly a week to administer the shots to the first round of patients — all of them health-care workers who work with COVID-19 patients and are most at risk of contracting the virus.
“It’s going to carry over to Sunday,” he said. “We’re just at the beginning of a long process.”
As the Virginia Department of Health announced another 3,160 statewide COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and the Lord Fairfax Health District added 155 new cases, the atmosphere at area hospitals where the vaccinations were taking place was one of excitement and hope.
“This was an incredibly exciting and momentous day for our caregivers and for our community,” Dr. Iyad Sabbagh, chief medical officer for Valley Health said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.
“Since March, our healthcare workers have been challenged in ways we could not have even imagined a year ago. This vaccine has been the light at the end of the tunnel ever since.”
Valley Health is the first entity in the Lord Fairfax Health District to receive the vaccine because of its ability to house the vaccine in the required ultra-cold storage unit.
“Within a few hours of receipt at Winchester Medical Center, doses of the frozen vaccine were transported to the system’s hospitals in Front Royal, Woodstock and Luray,” the release said.
“[B]y late afternoon, frontline caregivers were being vaccinated,” it said. “Valley Health’s two West Virginia hospitals will receive and begin vaccinating healthcare workers by Thursday.”
Pulmonary and critical care physician Dr. B. Frank Lewis was the first to receive the vaccine in Winchester, the release said. He is recognized as the developer of the “Frank Score,” an indexing tool used by Valley Health caregivers to determine a patient’s potential for progressing into serious illness due to the coronavirus.
The index score helped Valley Health staff across its six hospitals care for patients most appropriately, the release explained.
“We are so proud to be a part of this effort,” Feit said. “We’re in this until everyone is vaccinated.”
Aiding in the vaccination process are students from Shenandoah University, who responded to a request from Valley Health.
“Approximately 20 faculty and staff will help during the first two weeks of administration,” said a university news release.
“Those in health professions, pharmacy and nursing (adjunct or full-time) who are credentialed to give vaccines will help administer the vaccine,” it said.
“Health care observers will watch for side effects immediately after participants receive a shot, while other faculty and staff will perform clerical and data entry duties.”
The university expects additional faculty and staff to be called upon to help in the coming weeks, saying that so far about 60 individuals have signed up to help.
“Valley Health and the local health department have demonstrated state-of-the-art leadership and expertise throughout this pandemic,” Shenandoah President Tracy Fitzsimmons said in the release.
“Shenandoah is honored to be the third leg of this regional healthcare triangle,” she said. “Many of the nurses, physician assistants and respiratory therapists who are treating COVID-19 patients locally are graduates of Shenandoah University. And now, with Valley Health leading the local vaccination efforts, SU is pleased and honored to have been invited to assist in distributing this long-awaited vaccine.”
Valley Health will conduct vaccinations five days a week on its campus, with about 500 vaccinations administered each day, the university’s release said.
“If necessary, Shenandoah will be able to house vaccines at the appropriate cold temperature in a freezer located on its main campus in Winchester,” it said.
Feit reminded the community that vaccination efforts will take several months to get around to everyone who wants one and that in the meantime people need to continue their protective methods of remaining healthy.
“[W]e must continue to make safe decisions as this pandemic is far from over,” Feit said in the release. “We encourage you to continue to wear your mask and watch your distance, especially as we celebrate the winter holidays. We are not out of the woods yet.”
Still, he remained optimistic.
“The benefit of getting a vaccine, of being able to see the beginning of the end,” he said, “it’s a perfect Christmas present for everybody.”
