Harry Smith, chairman of the Valley Health System Board of Trustees, has been appointed to the Committee on Governance of the American Hospital Association (AHA). Smith will serve a three-year term, working with 24 other leaders representing health organizations across the U.S, according to a Valley Health news release.
The AHA represents and serves nearly 5,000 hospitals, health systems and other providers of care nationwide, ensuring that members' perspectives and needs are heard and addressed in national health policy development, legislative and regulatory debates, and judicial matters, the release states. The Committee on Governance actively advises the AHA on advocacy positions, public policy issues and strategy.
“This is a distinct honor for our Board Chair,” said Valley Health CEO Mark Nantz. “Harry will be a thoughtful, engaged member of the Committee on Governance, sharing our issues and concerns and bringing back perspectives on quality health care delivery.”
