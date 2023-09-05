WINCHESTER — In its shortest meeting since being formed nearly three years ago, the Winchester Finance Committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended City Council's approval of a $40.4 million bond issuance on behalf of Valley Health.
The tax-exempt bond would be issued by the city on behalf of the not-for-profit health care provider to help it pay off the balance of a $200 million capital improvement bond originally issued by council on Dec. 17, 2009. That bond financed several Valley Health construction projects, including a 400,000-square-foot tower, a 60,000-square-foot outpatient diagnostic center and a 560-space parking deck at the corporation's Winchester Medical Center campus on Amherst Street.
This would be the third time Winchester's local government, on behalf of Valley Health, has refinanced the 2009 bond in order to obtain lower interest rates. The prior two refinanced bonds were issued in 2014 and 2020.
"It's very common, not an unusual arrangement," Valley Health's attorney for the latest bond issuance, Michael W. Graff Jr. of the Richmond-based law firm McGuireWoods, told the Finance Committee on Tuesday. "Valley Health has probably done this, I don't know, 10 or 15 times over the last 30 years, and they had an opportunity now to convert one of their interest rates and reduce it by half a percent by virtue of this process."
The current and projected interest rates were not mentioned during the meeting and were not disclosed in documents presented to the committee. The Winchester Star reported in July 2020 that the most recent refinancing sought to lock in an interest rate that, a few days prior to the municipal bonds' official issuance, was 2.12%.
The proposed $40.4 million bond issuance now goes to City Council for a final decision, possibly as soon as its next meeting on Sept. 12. If approved, Valley Health would be solely responsible for the bond payments.
Attending Tuesday's Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall, which lasted just six-and-a-half minutes, were Chairman David Smith and member Corey Sullivan. The panel's third member, Richard Bell, arrived late but was present for the 3-0 vote recommending approval of the bond issuance.
