WINCHESTER — Five years after Valley Health System opened its Cancer Center on the Winchester Medical Center campus, a doctor working on the front lines gave a retrospective presentation to Valley Health Corporation members on Tuesday.
Dr. Devin Flaherty, a surgical oncologist and a director at the Valley Health Cancer Center at 400 Campus Blvd., told corporation members at their annual meeting that the “truly great cancer center” is thriving.
Flaherty said the center takes a “whole patient” approach.
“Our belief is that by bringing all our patient cancer treatment services under one roof — that’s medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology and services such as nutrition, navigation, etc. — we believe we can optimize our collective impact on patients through their cancer journey,” he said.
Flaherty said the center focuses not only on treatment but prevention and survivorship.
“It’s a goal for patients to be able to ring that bell,” he said, referring to a bell that cancer patients ring upon completion of treatment. “Thankfully, we get to hear that go off often.”
Flaherty said about 20% of patients are seen for breast cancer, 20% for respiratory system cancers, 20% for digestive system cancers and 11% for male genital system cancers.
“We were able to serve the community through the (COVID-19) pandemic and offer curative treatments,” Flaherty said. “The trajectory is upward, and that’s a simple testament to the fact that if you build it they will come.”
Part of Tuesday’s presentation highlighted Valley Health’s lung nodule program.
Dr. T. Glen Bouder and Dr. Shalini Reddy presented the program, highlighting the robotic technology that helps prevent and treat lung cancer.
“The basis is identifying nodules in patients, diagnosing them, and if they have cancer an early-stage diagnosis will allow them to get an improved outcome and potentially cure their cancer,” Bouder said. “Instead of someone showing up with a lung mass that’s spread all over their body, now we’re trying to identify that early and use technology to biopsy them safely and effectively early and get them into a better stage of treatment and survival.”
One part of that involves the use of ARJUN — which stands for airwave robotic journey under navigation. “ARJUN is a mythologic archer that never misses its target," Bouder said.
The robot is able to navigate through portions of the lung that have been known to be “very difficult” to reach and biopsy, Bouder said.
Valley Health became the first facility in the Mid-Atlantic to use Intuitive Surgical’s new ION Endoluminal System in November of 2019.
Reddy said with quality outcomes, patient-friendly processes, faster recoveries and better survival rates with early detection, she expects to see death rates from lung cancer decrease.
