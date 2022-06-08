WINCHESTER — Caregivers and other volunteers are often so giving that they forget to take care of themselves, leading to burnout and compassion fatigue.
Noticing how their volunteers have been feeling the strain of their work in recent months, the Congregational Community Action Project of Winchester/Frederick County, or CCAP, reached out to Valley Health to coordinate on a workshop about resiliency to give volunteers tools to help them care for themselves as well.
Tracy Mitchell, director of Wellness Services and Risk Reduction for Valley Health, assembled a team from across the system with each speaking for about 30 minutes.
The training was held for two hours last week on Winchester Medical Center’s campus with a second scheduled Thursday for volunteers who missed the first one.
Nine CCAP volunteers attended last week, telling presenters that they enjoy giving back and knowing the work they do is important.
“I’m here every day because I love it,” said Cheryl George, communication engagement coordinator for CCAP, who started in the role last fall after volunteering for several months. “It’s just one of those things that once you’re in, you can’t leave.”
Working with area residents who need help with food, clothing or assistance with finances or other materials has given her perspective on her life’s work, she said, especially after she was injured in her previous job and eventually let go from that company.
“My whole thought process changed,” George said.
Still, as meaningful as volunteering can be, it can also take a toll on those who aren’t caring enough for their own needs.
Self-care is different for everyone, said Delsie McCoy, a certified health coach and health educator with Wellness Services.
Describing it as more about prevention than an indulgence or reward, she said that self-care helps people rebound from various stressors in life and work.
Types of self-care she mentioned can fall under the categories of physical, social, mental, spiritual and emotional. Ideally, she said, people would practice self-care in each category as routinely as possible.
Physical self-care includes prioritizing sleep or adopting an exercise routine you can stick with. Social can be connecting with family and friends or setting healthy boundaries for online activities.
Mental can be reading a good book for fun or doing a puzzle or a DIY project that you enjoy.
Spiritual can be attending a religious service or spending time in nature and emotional can be adopting compassionate self-talk or reducing activities that cause unnecessary stress.
“It isn’t always about adding something in,” McCoy said. “Maybe it’s about eliminating something.”
A long list of consequences that come with not practicing self-care, she said, include headaches, low energy, lack of empathy for others and feelings of hopelessness.
Using the example of putting on an oxygen mask on an airplane before helping someone else with theirs, Warren Memorial Hospital Chaplain Joseph “Jeff” Fletcher said self-care works the same way.
“It’s not a selfish thing,” he said. “Practically speaking, it’s the only way that you can help anybody else.”
Also a volunteer chaplain support at Page Memorial and Shenandoah Memorial hospitals, Fletcher said it’s important for those who care for others to find a reasonable balance of “healthy narcissism” where “passion and compassion merge.”
Ways of caring for yourself include but aren’t limited to getting enough sleep, choosing enough healthy foods, doing some light exercise, focusing on what you’re doing well, learning from your mistakes and making time to pray, meditate or relax.
He also stressed the need to draw boundaries to discern if the roles and expectations you have are healthy and reasonable.
Other speakers on Thursday were R. Patrick North, operations manager of urgent care and employer health for Valley Health’s Rutherford Crossing location, who spoke on how to support difficult and angry clients, and Kelly Walker, a health educator with Wellness Services, who discussed compassion fatigue and offered a guided meditation.
Compassion fatigue is “an adverse response in the face of people’s suffering,” Walker said. “It’s emotional strain and drain when you’re dealing with people in crisis.”
This can present in various ways, she said, such as wanting to isolate because it feels like everyone wants something from you.
“You might have a lack of empathy come in for others,” she said, and “start blaming them for their problems.”
Other indicators she mentioned are difficulty concentrating, lack of pleasure in things you normally enjoy, insomnia, fatigue, lack of confidence, unhealthy coping skills like excessive working and finding ways to disengage or numb your feelings.
Compassion for others can be especially hard for volunteers who encounter difficult clients, North said. He suggested finding ways to take a break from your work and get away for a few minutes.
Everyone has a reason for why they react the way they do, whether they’re triggered by a memory that brings them pain or because they’re dealing with something they don’t know how to handle, he said.
“What helps you when you are irritable?” he asked the group to consider. “What helps you when you’re frustrated?”
