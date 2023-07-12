WINCHESTER — Valley Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Nantz continues to express optimism about a contract renewal with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield following the resolution of a multi-million lawsuit against the health insurance company in April over unpaid claims.
Failure to renew the contract, which expires Dec. 31, would mean that 55,000 Anthem patients who seek care annually at Valley Health facilities would be out-of-network with the regional health care provider in 2024.
In response to recent questions from The Winchester Star on the status of the contract negotiations, Nantz issued a statement indicating that Anthem has appointed a new president for its Virginia market and that Valley Health has been “encouraged” by the initial conversations.
“We did reach a resolution in the matter regarding claims disputes earlier this year and look forward to partnering with Anthem to continue providing services to Anthem members,” Nantz stated. “We are pleased that Anthem has appointed a new president of the Virginia Market and are encouraged by our initial discussions. We will continue to keep the community updated as our discussions progress.”
He continued: “Valley Health remains committed to maintaining access to high quality and affordable care for Anthem beneficiaries.”
Terms of the lawsuit’s settlement remain confidential. In October 2022, Valley Health sued Anthem to recoup $11.4 million in past due payments. Though initially filed in Winchester Circuit Court, the suit advanced to federal court and increased to $15 million. In April, both parties agreed to settle the suit.
Monica Schmude, the new president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, said in a statement sent to The Star by Valley Health Senior Marketing and Communications Director Carrie Brooks Manuel that she has “had the opportunity to sit down with Valley Health and discuss the importance of continuous care for our members. I believe both organizations share the same vision of providing our communities with quality, affordable healthcare and we will continue to strive toward extending our partnership to make sure our members are supported with care plans built upon whole health and inspired wellness.”
According to Business Wire, Schmude spent the last 13 years at Cigna — an American multinational managed healthcare and insurance company — where she held several executive and leadership positions, including president of Cigna’s mid-Atlantic market covering Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. She was named president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia in April.
Contract negotiations between Valley Health and Anthem are ongoing, but it is difficult to speculate on when a deal might be reached, said Brooks Manuel. She noted that the current contract doesn’t expire until the end of the year, so, until that time, nothing changes for Anthem customers.
In May during an annual Valley Health System Corporation meeting, Nantz updated stakeholders on the recently resolved lawsuit and said he was “very optimistic” about 2024 contract negotiations. “I am very optimistic based on the work we were able to do in the lawsuit that we will be able to come to an agreement on the new contract,” he said at the event.
This marked a major improvement from January, when Nantz announced that the two parties remained in a “severe disagreement” over the claims disputes and that the court case would likely extend into 2024, past the end-of-year contract deadline.
Winchester-based Valley Health operates six hospitals in the region, including Winchester Medical Center on Amherst Street and Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, along with more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, and other health-care related facilities. It serves a population of approximately 500,000 in the northern Shenandoah Valley, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia and western Maryland.
Operational statistics for the 2022 calendar year — which provides a glimpse into the scope of Valley Health’s presence in the region — include 29,000 hospital admissions, 140,000 emergency department visits and 17,000 surgical cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.