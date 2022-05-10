WINCHESTER — Valley Health Chief Financial Officer Pete Gallagher acknowledged it has been a tough few years since the health system's corporation last met in person before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gallagher, who addressed the corporation at its annual meeting Tuesday in the Winchester Medical Center Conference Center, said Valley Health System has continued “every day to try and bring the best in health care.”
Highlights from 2021 he mentioned included: the Valley Health Cancer Center earning rectal cancer program accreditation; WMC earning three stars from the Society for Vascular Surgery’s Vascular Quality Initiative for the Registry Participation Program; the Metabolic and Bariatric Department earning recognition as a Blue Distinction Center from Anthem; WMC being recognized by U.S. News and World Report as “high performing” in gastroenterology and GI surgery and urology; Warren Memorial Hospital receiving The Joint Commission certification for orthopedic total knee and total hip procedures; the addition of the first two orthopedic robots at Warren Memorial Hospital and WMC; Newsweek naming WMC one of the nation’s best maternity care hospitals; and WMC achieving recertification as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center from The Joint Commission, making 15 years with that certification.
“These are all proof of the quality and level of care we have here at Valley Health,” Gallagher said. “We should be proud of that.”
Gallagher also pointed out that maintaining a strong medical staff helped drive Valley Health’s success in 2021.
He said 34 physicians were recruited in 2021 along with 46 advanced practice providers.
Dr. Jeffrey Feit, Valley Health's population health and community health officer, gave a COVID-19 update, noting that over 300 clinics in the health system have logged over 2,000 hours to administer 150,000 COVID vaccines: 15,000 health care workers, 48,310 to those 65 and older, 79,974 to those 18 to 65 years old, 7,144 to those 12 to 17 years old and nine to those under age 12.
Feit saids 14,700 COVID patients were treated in Valley Health hospitals in 2021 and 150,000 COVID tests were processed. Valley Health is parent company of six regional hospitals including WMC.
At Valley Health's new Warren Memorial Hospital, which opened last year, there has been a 64% increase in patient discharges, a 20% increase in emergency department utilization, an 11% increase in surgeries and a 25% increase in outpatient rehabilitation utilization.
Also at the meeting the corporation voted on new members and the VHS Board of Trustees membership.
New corporation members are Jeff Boehm, Julia M. Connell, Ed Daley, Thomas Leslie, Ryan Oates, Jason Van Heukelum and Bill Wiley.
Honorary corporation members are Frank Armstrong III, Gerald J. Bechamps, Pamela A. Bell, William A. Burslem, Thomas T. Byrd, James M. Holland, Joseph F. Kalbach, John S. Scully IV, J. Don Shockey, C. Robert Solenberger, Dixon Whitworth Jr. and James R. Wilkins Jr.
Members voted to the VHS Board of Trustees were Boehm, Connell, Melody K. Eaton and Thomas Wise.
The corporation will meet again on Nov. 8.
