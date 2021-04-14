WINCHESTER — Valley Health System has discontinued the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until further notice and is transitioning upcoming vaccination appointments to the Pfizer vaccine, the health system announced on Tuesday.
The move came as the federal government halted distribution of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine following reports of “an extremely rare possible side effect.” The Virginia Department of Health said it will immediately cease distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Valley Health attributed its decision to six nationwide reports of blood clots in women between the ages of 18 and 48. Approximately 7.2 million people have received the J&J vaccine nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Jeffrey Feit, Valley Health population and community health officer, said in an interview that Valley Health has administered about 9,000 doses of the J&J vaccine since receiving it in early March. The Frederick/Winchester Health Department has administered about 1,000 doses, according to Dr.Colin M. Greene, Lord Fairfax Health District director. The district, which has a population of about 240,000, encompasses Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Feit, who is overseeing Valley Health’s outpatient response to the coronavirus pandemic, said less than 100 women in the age group where clotting has occurred received the J&J vaccine from Valley Health, and they have been contacted. “While this seems to be a very rare occurrence, we are grateful about how quickly it was identified and will immediately remove J&J from our vaccine toolkit until there’s been a thorough investigation,” he said.
Greene said in an interview that anyone who has recently been vaccinated and feels ill should seek immediate medical attention. While the blood clotting incidents are less than one in a million nationally, he said the fact that the ailments have occurred within one to three weeks of the patients being vaccinated warrants the pause.
“It’s worrisome,” he said. “And it’s more than enough reason to pause use of the vaccine while all the data is fully investigated.”
Feit said information about potentially adverse effects has been shared with staff at Valley Health vaccination sites. Valley Health will honor appointments for upcoming clinics for people who may have registered for a J&J shot, but it will administer only the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which each require two doses, unlike the single-dose J&J vaccine.
“The only important change for the community will be a return visit for a second dose within 21-28 days,” Feit said in the release. “Community members who have an upcoming appointment for the J&J vaccine will receive an updated email or phone call.”
Despite the concerns, Feit stressed the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
“It is important to remember that there has been no evidence of serious adverse effects with the other vaccines, even though many million more doses have been given,” Feit said. “We remain confident in their safety and the knowledge that vaccinating as many people as possible, along with handwashing, mask wearing and social distancing, are still the most important steps we can take in our response to COVID-19.”
For more information, email c19vaccineteam@valleyhealthlink.com.
