WINCHESTER — Valley Health System has announced an additional $17.2 million investment in its 6,000-member workforce through a variety of compensation enhancements in 2022, according to a news release.
The enhancements include market adjustments to base pay, another increase in the just wage (starting pay for entry level positions) and a 3% pay increase for all eligible full-time and part-time employees, up to and including the director level, the release said.
According to Valley Health, the nonprofit health system has accelerated the increases in response to climbing inflation rates affecting everyday expenses including fuel, groceries, and essential goods.
Since 2020, Valley Health has invested more than $50 million in payroll and benefits in a concerted effort to retain its talented team, remain an employer of choice, and ensure the highest quality care for the community, the health system said.
“I have profound respect for our team at Valley Health who have shown such resilience and continue to make an incredible difference in the health and well-being of their patients, coworkers and the community,” said President and CEO Mark Nantz. “They are the ones who breathe life into our mission – serving our community by improving health. In order to remain the region’s premier healthcare provider, and the healthcare employer of choice, it’s essential we offer competitive pay and benefits in addition to a culture which celebrates the difference we make in people’s lives each day.”
According to the release, Valley Health reviews regional data to ensure staff are compensated fairly as compared to other healthcare employers each year. That information is used to adjust pay rates, where needed, and establish a budget for annual merit increases in pay, the release said.
Over the past two years, this market analysis has driven more than $50 million in pay increases at Valley Health, according to the news release. That includes raising the just wage from $12 to $14 per hour in January 2021 and again in February to $15 per hour.
Collectively, these changes impact 80% of Valley Health’s employees, according to the health system.
Additionally, Valley Health will provide a 3% annual increase to all eligible full-time and part-time employees, effective April 3.
Valley Health also offers employees a comprehensive array of benefits including tuition reimbursement, 403b retirement contribution and employer match, health insurance coverage, optical and dental plans, and dependent care accounts, the news release said. This marks the second year that Valley Health has maintained its health insurance plans with no premium increase to employees.
“The ongoing commitment of our team is integral to maintaining an exceptional environment in which to work and receive health care,” Nantz said. “The pandemic created major financial, supply chain, staffing and morale challenges throughout the world. We felt compelled to do what we could now to express our gratitude and support to this amazing team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.