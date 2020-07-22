WINCHESTER — Valley Health is moving to reduce its corporate debt by taking advantage of low interest rates on municipal bonds.
The Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) agreed unanimously on Tuesday to issue $41,880,000 in bonds on behalf of Valley Health, which will use the money to pay off $35.8 million in bond proceeds from 2014 that had a higher interest rate. Proceeds will also reimburse the EDA for the fees associated with a municipal government issuing bonds on behalf of a nonprofit entity.
The EDA’s attorney, Nate Adams, said it’s a good time for Valley Health to refinance.
“They hope to lock in the rates as soon as they can due to the fact these are historically low rates,” he said.
On Tuesday, the average rate for a municipal bond was 2.12%, according to WM Financial Strategies of St. Louis. That’s half a percentage point lower than last year, and nearly two percentage points lower than in 2011.
Valley Health Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Peter Gallagher told the EDA that after three years the new bonds will become tax exempt, adding further to the savings.
In exchange for issuing the bonds, Valley Health has agreed to pay the EDA one-tenth of 1 percent of any outstanding debt balance as of Dec. 31 of each year. The EDA will use a portion of that money to provide loans and financial incentives to small businesses in Winchester.
Valley Health operates six hospitals — Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va., and War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. — as well as Urgent Care clinics, diagnostic centers, physician practices, medical transport services and a retail pharmacy. It serves a population of 500,000 people in northwest Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and southwest Maryland.
In other business at Tuesday’s EDA meeting, members convened in executive session for more than an hour to discuss real estate matters. Following the session, the panel voted unanimously to table further discussions regarding The Lofts at East Piccadilly but did not elaborate on the nature of those discussions.
The Lofts at East Piccadilly is a mixed-use complex first proposed in 2018 by Piccadilly Street Investments LLC. The five-story, $10 million to $11 million development would include 47 apartments, two retail stores or restaurants and indoor parking for all tenants.
Construction had originally been slated to begin earlier this year, but work has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said an update on The Lofts at East Piccadilly is expected to be presented to the EDA at its next meeting on Aug. 18.
Attending Tuesday morning’s EDA meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Lauri Bridgeforth, Douglas Toan, Tim Painter, Addie Lingle, Cary M. Craig Jr. and James Imoh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.