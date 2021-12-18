The successful Apple Blossom Mall location of Valley Health’s COVID-19 vaccination effort has contributed to a 63% vaccination rate among the Lord Fairfax Health District’s Spanish-speaking community. A happy outcome, it was also not by accident.
The effort to reach under-represented communities started in early spring, a recent blog post at Valley Health’s website explains.
Medical interpreters were funded by a FEMA grant through the Winchester-based Sinclair Medical Clinic, according to the Dec. 3 blog post.
From May 12 until Dec. 3, the mall clinic administered 12,184 first and second shots as well as booster vaccinations, Valley Health confirmed. Most (11,580) were the Pfizer vaccine and the rest (604) were the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of those, 38% were first doses, 46% second doses and 16% third doses.
The clinic reported serving 7,431 (61%) nonhispanic white patients, 4,082 (34%) Hispanic/Latino and 671 (5.5%) patients of unknown ethnicity.
Latinos represent 7.5% of the health district’s population, the blog says.
“It was a tremendous effort,” said nurse volunteer Marie Restrepo, clinical lead at the Apple Blossom Valley Health clinic, which closed Dec. 11.
“We became the go-to place for Spanish speakers,” she said.
The outcome is particularly striking since overall health department data shows low vaccination rates around the area, especially among rural Caucasian and African American populations.
In the Lord Fairfax district, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, nearly 54% of Caucasians and 51% of African Americans are vaccinated, said Dr. Colin Greene, health district director.
The district reported lower numbers in those demographics than Virginia, he said, which reports a nearly 64% vaccination rate among white people and nearly 60% among black people.
Statewide, Latinos have a 75% vaccination rate, and Asian/Pacific islanders are even higher with an almost 87% rate.
Locally, the Asian demographic, which also includes people with Middle Eastern heritage, exceeds the statewide percentage.
“Asian is really a very broad category,” Greene said.
The Asian community reports a more than 78% vaccination rate.
The Native American community reported the highest percentage rates both locally and statewide, he said, showing a “very strong response to the vaccine.”
Locally, they reported a 78% vaccination rate.
It’s hard to tell why the Latino population responded so well to the vaccine effort, Greene said.
“We’ve done a lot of outreach,” he said. “Fairly significant specific outreach.”
The health district tasked several bilingual employees with leading the outreach, he said, and they’ve held clinics around the area in locations where community members live or work.
Whatever the reason, it worked, he said, “and we’re grateful.”
Comparatively, he said there’s a “lack of trust” in government programs among the two lowest-reporting subsets — the Black community and rural white community.
Recently addressing community leaders on the problem of low vaccination rates leading to high death rates around the district, Greene said he offered various ways of reaching people in more appealing ways. In particular, he suggested that marketing materials use more mountains and farms instead of urban settings that don’t really represent people living around the Shenandoah Valley.
On Valley Health’s side, their volunteers brought posters to grocery stores, shops, restaurants and laundromats in Spanish-speaking neighborhoods and featured “the welcoming faces” of social worker Madelyn Rodriguez, medical interpreter and bilingual public school liaison Nohemy Garcia, and bookkeeper and small business owner Victoria Zabala.
“They have different backgrounds, but share a dedication to community health outreach,” the Valley Health blog post explains.
All three women are members of the vaccine equity team, formed by Greene and Dr. Jeffrey Feit, Valley Health’s community and population health officer, who has overseen Valley Health’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts.
Working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and other community partners, the region was diligent in getting shots into arms before pharmacies and physician practices had access to the vaccine, Feit says in the blog post.
“But we wanted to do more to reach the underserved,” he says.
That desire prompted him and Greene to form “a team to engage community insight and advocacy to help advance this public health effort,” the blog says.
Two of Valley Health’s biggest partnerships this year — its vaccination clinic at Shenandoah University last spring and the walk-in clinics at the Apple Blossom Mall — both attracted a higher percentage of the Latino community than any other single vaccination effort, the blog says.
“There is such consistency here,” Bibianna Vasquez, an equity team member, says in the blog post.
“Most of us have been working together for months, we know how to best help the hesitant, and make sure they feel comfortable,” says Vasquez, who started volunteering at the Shenandoah University site in January.
“She has started conversations, reached out to students and families, gathered names of those unable to access the registration system, and used her strong connections with nonprofits to urge acceptance of the vaccine,” the blog says.
In March, when Winchester Public Schools organized a vaccination clinic at Virginia Avenue-Charlotte DeHart Elementary School, she along with other team members helped Student Services Director Judy McKiernan, who recently passed away, spread the word and then greeted and offered language support that day, the blog says.
“This has been such a rewarding community partnership,” Feit says in the post. “I’ve been so impressed with the amazing response of Latino community leaders who saw the need and made it their mission to knock on doors, put up posters, answer questions, post on Facebook, be a reassuring presence at the vaccination clinic, and ensure that no one is left out of this important health opportunity.”
Later moving to the mall clinic, Vasquez says she’s enjoyed being a part of the effort.
“I hear the human side when I register people or encourage them to come in to the mall clinic,” she says.
Some get a vaccine because a friend or family member had COVID, the blog explains.
“We didn’t think it was real until it was real to us,” Vasquez recalls some patients telling her.
For more information on vaccination, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/vaccination or www.valleyhealthlink.com/vacunate.
