WINCHESTER — Valley Health’s multidisciplinary lung cancer team is planning two events on Saturday to call attention to the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. and the importance of early detection in saving lives.
A low-dose CT lung screening event for eligible uninsured or underinsured patients will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Winchester Medical Center Diagnostic Center.
A non-competitive lung cancer awareness walk is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the walking trail around the pond behind the Valley Health Cancer Center.
A maximum of 12 patients who meet eligibility criteria will be screened at the special one-time low dose CT lung screening event. Adult smokers and ex-smokers between the ages of 55 to 80 with a 30-pack year history of smoking are most likely to benefit from LDCT screening. To schedule an appointment, call 540-536-1658. The scheduler will review some preliminary criteria and make the appointment.
Patients will be asked COVID-19 screening questions when they arrive, and masks must be worn inside the Diagnostic Center.
At their appointment, patients will meet with one of two physicians — thoracic surgeon Shalini Reddy or pulmonary medicine specialist Daniel Hynes — to discuss eligibility and meet the shared decision making requirement before ordering the scan. A physician will review the findings from their scan with each individual before leaving. Valley Health’s thoracic oncology patient navigator will be available to assist those who need additional follow-up, support or resources. Screening participants will also have on-site access to a smoking cessation counselor.
Eligible patients scheduled for a scan at Saturday’s event will pay an all-inclusive fee of $99, which must be paid that day. (For uninsured patients meeting screening criteria, the cost of the LDCT scan is usually $250, excluding the radiologist’s reading fee.)
Those wishing to participate in the Valley Health Lung Cancer Awareness Walk should walk through the Cancer Center main lobby to access the healing garden. Masks must be worn inside the Cancer Center and during the walk. Those in the same household may walk the trail together but should maintain at least 6 feet from any other walkers. Family or friends watching loved ones walk should also maintain proper social distancing.
To participate in the walk virtually, take a photo to show your support of lung cancer awareness and share it by sending in a private message to the Valley Health Facebook page or by using #VHLungWalk. For more information about the walk, call 540-536-3932.
To learn more about Valley Health’s low dose lung CT screening program, visit valleyhealthlink.com/our-services/imaging/low-dose-lung-ct/.
