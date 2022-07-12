WINCHESTER — Tonya Smith will be Valley Health System's next senior vice president of acute care and president of Winchester Medical Center, effective Sept. 12.
She succeeds Grady W. "Skip" Philips II, who retired April 30.
Valley Health System President and CEO Mark Nantz made the announcement Tuesday.
Smith was selected following a nationwide search and an extensive interview process.
“I am pleased to welcome Tonya back to our team,” Nantz said in a news release. “She is an accomplished and visionary healthcare executive with extensive healthcare experience ranging from clinical pharmacist to hospital president. Throughout her career, Tonya has had success in developing enduring and trusting relationships with physicians, leading cultural transformation resulting in high quality, safety, patient experience and employee engagement and increasing organizational effectiveness and system integration.”
Smith previously served in leadership roles at Valley Health and Winchester Medical Center, including as director of pharmacy, corporate director of pharmacy and vice president of operations and ancillary services. In 2014 she helped with the system-wide implementation of Epic, the electronic medical record.
She left Valley Health in 2015 to become president of Munson Healthcare’s Cadillac Hospital in Cadillac, Michigan, and then became president of Munson’s five other community hospitals. In 2020, she assumed additional responsibility in leading Munson’s system integration efforts.
Smith is a graduate of the University of Maryland, where she attained her doctorate degree in pharmacy. She subsequently earned a master’s degree in health administration and a master’s in business administration from University of Maryland University College.
A native of Jefferson County, West Virginia, she said she looks forward to moving back to the area.
“This move is more than professional, it is deeply personal,” she stated. “Not only did I serve as the Vice President of Operations at Winchester Medical Center for six years, it is the hospital where all four of my children were born. We will be moving back to the community where my husband and I, as high school sweethearts, grew up, got married, and started our family. I am honored and excited to serve a health system and community that have meant so much to me and my family.”
