Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District have started pulling from the state’s waitlist when filling local COVID-19 vaccine appointments, the health system has announced.
A notice on Valley Health’s website and on its Facebook page says that Valley Health plans to greatly reduce how often it posts links for people seeking to make a vaccination appointment.
The health system has been posting links on its website at noon on days when first-dose vaccines are available at each of its four community vaccine clinics, but health officials have acknowledged that the process leads to frustration each time thousands of people try at the same time to access hundreds of time slots.
“You asked, we listened,” Valley Health notes in its announcement.
As of Friday, Valley Health began filling vaccine clinic appointments using the pre-registration list from the Virginia Department of Health.
“This will allow us to more fairly work from the waitlist and will largely eliminate our need to post links," the Valley Health announcement said.
To pre-register for the vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov. Those without internet access should call 1-877-Vax-In-VA (877-829-4682) to pre-register.
The move matches a statewide effort to make vaccines easier to access, Dr. Danny Avula, state vaccine coordinator, said in a Friday teleconference.
Hoping to reach more people through the waitlist, he said registrants can expect to get another alert from the state asking for any updates concerning their personal information.
When the state’s registration system pulled from previous health district waitlists, he explained that not everyone had entered all the necessary information, such as the correct birth date, phone number or email address.
Virginia is administering nearly 55,000 doses per day, which Avula said positions the state “in a really good place” to comply with President Joe Biden’s request this week that all Americans have access to a first dose of the vaccine by May 1.
Virginia is ranked fourth in the country in terms of the percentage of doses administered, Avula said, and 12th for the number of people fully vaccinated. Virginia is the 12th most populous state, he noted.
