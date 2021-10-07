Frederick County resident Pam Pampe completed the Diabetes Prevention Program in March of 2020, just as COVID-19 ground in-person gatherings to a halt. “The program was the perfect scenario for me,” Pampe says. “My numbers had gone up, and I had trouble losing weight because I hated dieting and exercising. Now I’m running 5Ks, and am either at the gym or doing a hard trek five days a week. I lost 17 pounds and I’m keeping it off. I love how I feel and how I look.”