People who care for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease can easily burn out, and area programs are focusing on offering resources to help caregivers so they, in turn, can help those who rely on them.
The qualities that make someone a good caregiver can also make their work overly challenging, said Laura Walls, a therapist with Valley Health’s Senior Outpatient Behavioral Health program.
“Caregivers … get into caregiving because they are a little bit selfless,” she said.
In the program at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, she said, they talk about “being gentle with yourself” and “practicing self-compassion.”
Caregivers are good at taking care of others but not so much themselves, Walls said.
She often hears from people who say to themselves, “Well, after this is done, … then I’ll be happy” or “Life will be happy when ‘fill in the blank.’
“They’re constantly delaying their own happiness, and this can go on for years,” Walls said.
In helping clients better care for themselves, Walls said she uses the analogy of putting an oxygen mask on yourself during an airplane emergency before helping others put on their oxygen masks.
She said caregivers tend to be so busy figuratively putting on other people’s oxygen masks that they forget about their own.
In other words, she said, they aren’t caring for their own basic needs.
“You have to make sure that you’re getting sleep and eating and hydrating,” she said.
“I have it on a sign in my office that says, ‘Be gentle with yourself.’ We are super hard on ourselves. … We don’t even treat ourselves the way we want to be treated.”
Valley Health’s program offers support to caregivers who are feeling overwhelmed by setting up counseling appointments they can attend either in person or through telehealth.
Walls said the program can be especially helpful for older people who have aging and sick loved ones as well as those who have lost a loved one or anticipate losing a loved one soon.
For people younger than 55, she said they have a sister program in Winchester.
“Having a group of other people that can relate is very helpful,” Walls said.
For more information, call Valley Health Outpatient Behavioral Health Winchester at 540-536-4881 or Woodstock at 459-1505.
A caregiver support group available through the organization Dementia Matters also meets in Winchester. For more information, call 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@dementiamattersusa.org.
