WINCHESTER — Valley Health System and Winchester Neurological Consultants recently announced that they will partner to expand access to care and support the continued growth of high-quality neurology services in the region, according to a press release.
Valley Health and Winchester Neurological Consultants describe their new relationship as a “clinical and financial integration,” an arrangement that the release stated “offers greater strategic alignment while still benefiting greatly from the practice’s physician-driven governance and operational expertise.”
“Winchester Neurological Consultants’ providers have been an integral part of our medical community for nearly 50 years, supporting the hospital’s ability to provide advanced neurodiagnostic, interventional, and support services to residents of the larger region,” said Valley Health Senior Vice President and Winchester Medical Center President Grady W. (Skip) Phillips III. “We will expand our collaboration with the practice to continue building on these services and advance our shared vision for neurology specialty care. Our partnership reflects our commitment to improve access to care and work closely with physicians in our communities.”
Winchester Neurological Consultants was established in 1971 by neurosurgeon Robert Kendall and neurologist George Sheppard to provide high-quality specialty care locally. By 1974, the practice had welcomed a second neurosurgeon, John McAllister, and another neurologist, David Zontine. In 1976, on the urging of practice physicians, the hospital purchased a CT head scanner — only the second unit in the state and 70th in the nation — to improve diagnostic abilities. In 1987, the hospital was one of only four sites in the nation approved to administer the blood clot-busting medication tPA for stroke, and it became the first non-university clinical trial site to successfully use tPA to reverse a Winchester resident’s stroke.
Thirty years later, stroke is still a major cause of death and disability and an important focus for Valley Health neuroscience services. Neurologist Neil Crowe serves as interim medical director of WMC’s stroke program, which was recently re-certified as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center. The practice also provides inpatient and outpatient treatment for numerous complex neurological conditions, including epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, dementia, headaches and concussion. Dr. Paul Lyons is medical director and cofounder of the Virginia Comprehensive Epilepsy Program at Winchester Medical Center, a Level 4 Epilepsy Center offering advanced monitoring and treatment for adult and pediatric patients. Working in collaboration with Valley Health’s Clinical Research department, Lyons has also been a lead investigator in clinical research dedicated to bringing relief to young epilepsy patients with intractable seizures.
Winchester Neurological Consultants’ four board-certified neurologists and seven advanced practice clinicians manage patient care at their practice and at the hospital. A team of Kevin Crutchfield, MD; Krystal James, Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP); and Hannah VanRooyen, Physician Assistant (PA), is dedicated exclusively to inpatient care at Winchester Medical Center. The remaining providers see patients at the practice on Medical Circle and in the hospital. In addition to Crow and Lyons, they are J. Craig Henry, MD; Robert Fox Jr., FNP; Jaclyn Grove, Nurse Practitioner (NP); Tamara McDaniel, PA; Margaret Richards, PA; and Racheal Valcour, NP.
Winchester Neurological Consultants officials said they are eager to work with Valley Health to recruit new providers to the practice and expand access to care for individuals with neurological conditions.
For more on Winchester Neurological Consultants, visit www.winchesterneurological.com. For neuroscience services at Valley Health, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/neurosciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.