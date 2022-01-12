As COVID-19 cases keep rising around the community, the increase in hospitalized patients is taking a toll on the region’s health care system.
Valley Health reported a peak of 199 COVID patients on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there were 185 patients across the health system's six hospitals, with 132 at Winchester Medical Center, 13 at Page Memorial, 14 at Warren Memorial Hospital, 10 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, eight at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, West Virginia, and nine at War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
Twenty-two of the patients were on ventilators.
Valley Health has not reached the crisis level in its Standards of Care, said Dr. Nicolas Restrepo, quality and patient safety officer for Valley Health. If numbers keep rising, he said, the health system will reach that point in the next few weeks.
“One of the things we’re blessed with is real estate,” he said on Wednesday.
Winchester Medical Center can go up to and past 200 beds for COVID patients, he said.
“But that would require some significant changes in the kind of care we’re providing,” he said.
Crisis level of care would include ward-style units of 30 to 40 coronavirus patients.
For the moment, Restrepo said the health system is limiting non-emergency procedures that require an in-patient hospital bed.
In situations like this, “we really don't do anything that’s non-essential,” he said.
As of Wednesday, Valley Health was also maintaining its red-level visitation status, which allows only patients and care partners (no social visitors) at its hospitals.
Other options if cases increase include reassigning staff to have more people in bedside roles and allow for more crisis planning with the state and federal government.
“We are not at that point,” Restrepo said.
People with a medical emergency will still get the care they need, he said, and should still come to the emergency department.
About 60% of the in-patients at Winchester are non-COVID patients.
As cases of the virus continue surging around the area, healthcare workers are having to quarantine, and those treating patients face a nonstop barrage of people seeking tests.
Valley Health has about 400 staff members who are currently unable to work or in quarantine because of exposure.
Volumes at its urgent care centers and primary care practices are higher than ever, and lab staff is running more than 6,000 PCR tests per week.
“It’s impacting significantly our ability to provide care to the community on an elected basis,” Restrepo said.
Asking for support of the care community, he said anything people can do to support them and make life easier would be great.
“They’re going full tilt now for over two years,” he said.
Next, he asked people to “do whatever they can to limit the spread.”
On Tuesday, Valley Health reported its deadliest day with eight deaths, Restrepo said.
“We’re seeing all ages,” he said. “It’s not necessarily among older people.”
He said Tuesday’s COVID deaths included people from their mid-50s to their mid-80s.
The disease has its biggest impact on the unvaccinated, who make up about 80% of Valley Health’s COVID hospitalizations, he said. Next are people with normal risk factors and underlying medical conditions, he said. Those who are vaccinated and boosted have the greatest chance of having mild symptoms if they do get sick, he said.
Though the omicron variant is still too new for experts to guess how far its reach will be, Restrepo noted a unique factor in how it exacerbates underlying illnesses.
Patients are coming in with a mild case of COVID, he said, but their underlying condition is out of control.
Dr. Jeffrey Feit, Valley Health's community and population health officer, said the two antibodies Valley Health has been using to treat patients with the delta variant “have been found to not be effective against omicron."
“A new antibody, Sotravimab, is available in small quantities and is effective for people at very high risk,” he said. “Antiviral treatment with Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are now available and have been shown to reduce hospitalization in patients at high risk.”
For people to be considered for these treatments, he said patients with positive COVID tests should contact their primary care provider or the provider who ordered the test.
Because of the strain on its resources, Valley Health is not giving COVID tests to people who are asymptomatic unless they have a doctor’s order.
Restrepo also asks that employers not require a PCR test in order for employees to return to work.
“People are unnecessarily taxing the system of care by not updating the guidelines,” he said. “You don’t need a test to return to school or return to work. That’s been updated for months.”
Instead, he said the question of returning to work should be focused on reducing symptoms.
The health system offers free rapid and PCR COVID tests at its urgent care centers and has begun distributing free at-home tests from the federal government among its rural clinics. In total, Valley Health expects to receive 200,000-plus rapid tests from the federal government in the coming weeks.
(2) comments
If Valley Health starts using ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine probably have an outstanding chance of saving some lives.
I know of a family where WMC said there was nothing more they could do for their father and the family got some ivermectin and the father ended up walking out of the WMC.
OMG. How about simply getting vaccinated and wear a mask. It’s better than horse medication or unproven drugs. Do you understand what 85% of them are unvaccinated?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.