At the fall Valley Health System Corporation meeting, executives and physicians with Valley Health discussed the financial wellness of the health system over the last six months and its continuing impact on the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Valley Health is the people. It is all about the people,” said President and CEO Mark Nantz. “All of us are called to serve.”
Speaking to listeners both in person at Winchester Medical Center and via Zoom, Nantz said Valley Health learned from its challenges each time there was a surge in cases and hospitalizations.
In the first wave of COVID-19, he said, the hospital system reduced some services in the light of the pandemic and “lost a ton of money.” In the second wave of cases last winter, he said “it was horrible, but we powered through … and we lost a lot of money.” He noted that the wave that started in July and began tapering off in October was “one of our biggest waves” and “we only lost a little bit of money.”
“We’re getting better,” Nantz said.
“The organization is learning at an accelerated rate. We’re learning how to isolate the patients, we’re learning how to keep our staff healthy and keep our staff safe, and each time we’ve done a little better financially and our staff has been able to manage through a little bit better.”
Should there be another surge, he said, “the people of Valley Health will handle it even better than the last time.”
Despite its losses in 2020, Valley Health reports its cash and in-kind support for community benefit programs totaled $76.7 million, Dr. Jeffrey Feit, community and population health officer, explained during the meeting. Of that, the organization paid $61 million for uncompensated healthcare services, which it assumes for those who are unable to pay for care.
It also paid $7.8 million for training health-care professionals — hundreds of students in college-level nursing, pharmacy, physical or occupational therapy programs and others — and $7.9 million for health and prevention programs that benefit thousands of people through free screenings, preventative care and wellness programming.
Valley Health also donated more than $1,192,000 in cash grants and in-kind support for clinics offering free and reduced-cost health-care services.
It provided 500 heart attack risk prevention screenings conducted at its regional wellness outreach events and offered free support services to 3,540 individuals through its financial counselors.
Valley Health helps support more than 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations that it has received.
Despite having fewer financial losses in 2021, the last few months have brought many other struggles in large part from the pandemic, Nantz said.
One of its biggest struggles was the surge in cases that started in July after the delta variant came to the region.
To give an idea of how the different surges affected Valley Health, Dr. Nicolas Restrepo, Valley Health’s quality and patient safety officer, said the health system maxed out at 40 COVID patients in its spring 2020 surge.
The following winter, its biggest surge over 24 hours brought 163 patients to Valley Health’s six hospitals.
This past summer, it reached a 24-hour peak of 52 COVID patients but the most recent fall surge brought 177 patients to hospital beds in a 24-hour period.
A 24-hour period can see patients coming and going from the hospital, he said, so they’re not necessarily all there for the duration.
“[The numbers have] been coming down over the last several weeks,” he told listeners, but “you can see that the pandemic is still very much here. It’s still very much impacting the care we’re delivering. It’s still presenting a series of challenges.”
Winchester Medical Center reported 30 confirmed COVID-related hospitalizations on Nov. 5, 30 on Nov. 6 and 32 on Nov. 7.
Over the last few weeks, Restrepo said, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association has listed Winchester Medical Center among the state’s top two or three hospitals in relation to COVID patients hospitalized and in the Intensive Care Center.
“We have a very sick group of patients that we’re caring for,” Restrepo said. “Disproportionately large compared to some of the other medical centers that you see.”
Another of Valley Health’s main struggles also came in July when it became one of the first health systems in the country to announce a vaccine mandate for its employees and providers, which took effect in September.
Nantz recalled talking with a reporter from The Wall Street Journal who came out to Winchester to cover Valley Health’s success in being able to effectively vaccinate 98% of its staff despite being in a rural community with four hospitals in Virginia and two in West Virginia.
“Regretfully, we lost about 200 people,” Nantz said. “We lost 100 that quit and then we lost 100 that just failed to comply.”
When Valley Health made its announcement in July, employees were at 58% vaccination, he recalled.
Facing potentially 42% of its workforce leaving rather than be vaccinated, Nantz said “I was scared to death. I don’t think I’ve ever been more scared of anything.”
But ultimately, he said, “I believe in the people of Valley Health. … I knew that in the end, they would take care of their patients and their families, and they did.”
Though the vaccine mandate drew controversy around the community, he said that Valley Health discussed the decision for a while before implementing it after hearing from experts that a summer surge was likely.
“We need staff,” he said. “Everybody in America needs staff.”
But should there be another winter surge, he said, Valley Health won’t need to worry about a large portion of its employees being out on quarantine because now they’re vaccinated.
“All of that is behind your health system, and I will tell you that’s due to the planning, the courage of the leadership, the medical staff … So we’re proud of that.”
Valley Health’s next corporation meeting will be May 10.
A community needs survey is available to the public at valleyhealthlink.com/about-us/our-community-commitment/community-health-needs-survey.
