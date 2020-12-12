WINCHESTER — Valley Health System workers prepared Friday for the area’s first batches of a COVID-19 vaccine they expect to arrive next week pending the drug’s approval.
Valley Health’s Vice President for Population Health Dr. Jeff Feit spoke by phone Friday about how the region’s hospital network plans to administer the vaccine once in hand.
“Ever since March, we’ve been in the thick of things when it comes to coronavirus, and we have this incredible team that is doing remarkable work to be prepared and be proactive and take care of the community,” Feit said. “Over the last four weeks, we’ve seen a real surge in the number of cases and our team is just doubling down on their work to ensure the safety of the community.
“At the same time, we’ve had the team now for over a month getting ready to receive and administer a vaccine when that becomes available,” Feit said.
The federal Food and Drug Administration had not yet approved vaccines from Pfizer Inc. or Moderna as of Friday evening when Feit spoke. Feit said he and other Valley Health officials expected the FDA would approve the vaccines in the next one or two days and then issue the emergency use authorization giving the final instructions on how to proceed with administering the vaccines.
While Valley Health officials await final decisions at the federal level, the medical care provider has already taken steps to prepare using information from the vaccine manufacturer, Feit said. Valley Health has the equipment needed to store the vaccine it expects to receive at -70 degrees Fahrenheit. Valley Health bought more freezers to ensure they had enough space to store its allotment of vaccine doses. Officials have worked on how to move the vaccine doses to Valley Health’s other facilities in Shenandoah, Warren and Page counties.
Valley Health plans to open vaccination clinics at each of its hospitals for employees at risk of contracting the virus. Winchester Medical Center will hold a clinic in the Conference Center on the hospital campus. Hospital workers arranged the distribution area to follow pandemic safety guidelines.
Valley Health plans to follow the guidance from hospital associations and health departments in Virginia and West Virginia and reserve the initial doses of the vaccine for those medical workers at the front line and most at risk of contracting the virus. Valley Health prioritized which of its 5,500 employees in Virginia should receive the vaccine based on their level of exposure by their job description and nature of the work they do and on an individual level, Feit said. Specifically, officials looked at factors such as how many patients with the virus has an employee cared for in the past three months.
Within days of the first phase, Feit said the vaccinations efforts will focus on health care workers and residents at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
The news of the vaccine’s pending arrival comes as the region sees COVID-19 cases spike across the region, increasing the demand for hospital beds and the need for staff to care for patients.
Valley Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Iyad Sabbagh said in a media release issued late Thursday that it’s not feasible to vaccinate the entire community now. The priority is to protect the physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, environmental services workers who come in contact with infected patients, Sabbagh stated.
Valley Health applied to serve as a vaccine distributor in Virginia and West Virginia in the hopes of offering it to long-term care residents and the community once more shipments arrive in the coming weeks and months.
The media release states that Valley Health clinical leaders remain confident in the safety and efficacy of the available vaccines. More than 100,000 people have been involved in the clinical trials leading to the approval of vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, according to the release. The vaccines went through the same, three-phase approval process as required in the United States for any other medicine or treatment, the release notes. However, in this case, the third phase was shortened from the usual 12-18 months to 3-4 months, Sabbagh states in the release.
